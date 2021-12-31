ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Asia looks to China-centered trade bloc for pandemic recovery

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvs8X_0dZhlMdD00
China immigration inspection officers in protective overalls march near a container ship at a port in Qingdao in eastern China’s Shandong province in November. Chinatopix via AP

BANGKOK — Members of a China-centered Asian trade bloc that takes effect Jan. 1 are hoping the initiative, encompassing about a third of world trade and business activity, will help power their recoveries from the pandemic.

The 15-member Regional and Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, includes China, Japan, South Korea and many other Asian countries. It does not include the U.S. or India.

The deal slashes tariffs on thousands of products, streamlining trade procedures and providing mutual advantages for member nations. It also takes into account issues such as e-commerce, intellectual property and government procurement. But it has less stringent labor and environmental requirements than those expected of countries in the European Union or the smaller Trans-Pacific Partnership, which includes many of the same countries but not China.

RCEP is expected to boost trade within the region by 2%, or $42 billion, both through increased trade and also through diversion of trade as tariff rules change, experts say.

Extra help will be needed: Two years of lockdowns, border closures, mandatory quarantines and other restrictions have cost millions of people their jobs while also contributing to disruptions in manufacturing and shipping that are snarling supply chains worldwide.

Countries confronted with outbreaks of the fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant have reined in recent moves to reopen to international travel.

Regional economies contracted by 1.5% in 2020. They’ve bounced back, with the Asian Development Bank forecasting growth at 7.0% this year — boosted by low year-before figures. But next year growth is expected to slow to 5.3%.

The pandemic slowed progress in ratifying the trade deal for some countries.

China was the first to ratify RCEP, in April, after it was signed in November 2020 at a virtual meeting of leaders from its 15 member countries. Indonesia, Malaysia and the Phlippines have yet to do so, though they are expected to ratify it soon. Myanmar, whose government was ousted by the military on Feb. 1, ratified it but that is pending acceptance by other members.

Beijing is fully prepared for the new trading bloc, having already fulfilled 701 “binding obligations” for RCEP, Chinese vice minister for commerce Ren Hongbin said Thursday.

“RCEP is of great significance building new development patterns and a milestone in opening up our economy,” Ren said according to a transcript of a news conference on the ministry’s website. He said the block would draw member economies closer and “greatly boost confidence in economic recovery from the pandemic.”

Like any trade deal, RCEP has its detractors.

In a recent legislative hearing shown on YouTube, government officials urged Indonesian lawmakers to pass RCEP, one of three backlogged trade arrangements.

Elly Rachmat Yasin, a member of a commission responsible for agriculture, the environment, forestry and marine affairs, questioned Indonesia’s trade minister, Muhammad Lutfi, about the wisdom of Indonesia’s involvement, noting that India opted out largely due to fears that Chinese imports would swamp its markets.

Lutfi responded that RCEP would help boost exports and attract extra inflows of up to $1.7 billion in foreign investment by 2040.

Philippine Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez says he expects lawmakers there to ratify the pact in January, after running out of time to get it done in December, when the government was busy dealing with the aftermath of a typhoon that struck on Dec. 16, leaving 375 people dead and hundreds of thousands without adequate housing.

The trade bloc is expected to open many service sector jobs to workers in member countries — a big draw for countries like the Philippines that rely heavily on remittances from migrant workers.

“RCEP will uplift GDP and lower poverty incidence. It will open up more market access for our exports and widen sourcing of needed inputs that will improve competitiveness of our manufacturing sector and exporters,” Lopez said.

“There is no reason nor logic not to ratify RCEP,” he said, adding that failing to do so would be “catastrophic” since investors would likely favor countries within the trading bloc.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. on sidelines as China and other Asia-Pacific nations launch trade pact

China joins U.S. allies including Japan and Australia in a new Asia-Pacific trade agreement that launches Saturday—with the U.S. watching from the sidelines. The new Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, will eventually eliminate more than 90% of tariffs on commerce among its 15 member countries, in what economists say will be a boon to trade in the region. It will also give China a more prominent role in setting rules of trade in the Asia-Pacific region at the expense of the U.S., according to some analysts.
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

Asian markets quiet as new year begins with limited trading

BEIJING — Asian stock markets were mixed Monday on 2022′s first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain. advanced. Markets in Japan, mainland China and Australia were closed for holidays. Also Monday, Singapore’s government announced its economy grew by 7.2% last year, rebounding...
STOCKS
staradvertiser.com

China accuses Walmart of ‘stupidity’ over missing Xinjiang goods in stores

China issued a stern warning to Walmart Inc. following allegations that the company’s warehouse stores in the country stopped selling items from Xinjiang, ramping up pressure on the retail giant amid rising tensions with the U.S. over the western province. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Chinese Communist...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Bloc#World Trade#Asian#Rcep#The European Union#Trans Pacific Partnership#Phlippines
The Guardian

How much longer can China keep up its zero-Covid strategy?

Desperate residents in China’s western Xi’an city are running out of food after they were barred from grocery shopping in a fierce lockdown. In the southern province of Guangxi, people who broke Covid laws were recently publicly shamed by being paraded through the streets in Hazmat suits with placards round their necks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China Evergrande shares to halt trading

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said its shares will be suspended from trading on Monday, without giving any reason. The embattled property developer has more than $300 billion in liabilities and is scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Tom Hogue)
ECONOMY
AFP

Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement. The country's property firms have struggled in the wake of Beijing's drive to curb excessive debt in the real estate sector as well as rampant consumer speculation. Drowning in $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande has struggled to repay bondholders and investors after Beijing's crackdown suddenly turned off the liquidity taps. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Youtube
Reuters

China commodity futures set for 2022 breather after turbulent year

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's commodities markets suffered through a turbulent year in 2021 as an energy crunch and subsequent government intervention roiled the prices of products from thermal coal to urea, whipsawing them from record highs to monthly lows in weeks. Still, the market is broadly set to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Vietnam urges China to urgently reopen border gates as trade stalls

HANOI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam's trade ministry asked China's Guangxi authorities to take urgent measures to ease congestion at border crossings after China stepped up its border controls with neighbours to follow zero COVID-19 policies, state media reported. Pictures and video footage from state-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) showed...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Fast-spreading Omicron to test Beijing Winter Games bubble. China's plans to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak during its upcoming Winter Games by sealing all participants inside a "closed loop" will be tested by the highly infectious Omicron variant. Restrictions at Games venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou in neighbouring Hebei province will be much tighter than those during last summer's Tokyo Olympics.
WORLD
Reuters

Auto stocks drive India shares to start 2022 on positive note

BENGALURU, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, lifted by strong performance in auto stocks following monthly sales data, even as investors remained cautious over the spike in Omicron cases in the country during the holiday weekend. With several markets in Asia and Europe closed, trading volumes...
ECONOMY
Reuters

France sixth country with more than 10 mln COVID infections

PARIS, Jan 1 (Reuters) - France became the sixth country in the world to report more than 10 million COVID-19 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to official data published on Saturday. French health authorities reported 219,126 new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period, the fourth day in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of coal used in electricity generation, on Saturday said it has banned January exports of the fuel in a move aimed at safeguarding its domestic power supply. Indonesia exports the majority of its coal but mandates that producers must set aside minimum amounts to supply the nation's power plants.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
INDIA
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

67K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy