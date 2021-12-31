Syracuse Defeats Cornell in the Dome, 80-68

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
On Saturday afternoon, the college football world welcomed in the New Year with an incredible slate of bowl games. Arguably the best game on the docket came in the mid-afternoon window. No. 6 Ohio State took the field for a contest against No. 11 Utah in what promises to be an incredible game.
Just a couple days ago, Matt Corral explained why he elected to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out. Early in the second quarter, the Ole Miss quarterback was carted off with an apparent knee injury. It’s an awful set of circumstances for Corral, who wanted one last...
Alabama took care of business against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl Classic this Friday, winning by a final score of 27-6. Shortly after the Cotton Bowl came to an end, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared his thoughts on the game. The Cincinnati product made it very clear that he wasn’t impressed by Alabama’s performance.
Zia Cooke was anxious to get back to action after No. 1 South Carolina's first loss of the season and made sure the Gamecocks would once more find their winning ways. Cooke had 18 points, Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and the Gamecocks bounced back from their stunning, overtime loss to unranked Missouri in an 80-68 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday night.
ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
After a thrilling Rose Bowl game between Utah and Ohio State with the Buckeyes coming out on top, 48-45, tempers seem to have flared between the two schools after the game. It appeared that a Utah player threw a punch after the game concluded. Below is a video of the incident:
Iowa City, Iowa — The Iowa men return to Big Ten play Monday night by hosting Maryland The Terps are 8-4 and this will be their first true road game under interim coach Danny Manning. That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who does not think Maryland will be intimidated by...
Even as early as right now, college football teams are capable of indicating a rise or fall in their performances next season. Here are five that fall into the latter. Whether it is because of the loss of a player, the loss of a coach, or their current showing merely being a fluke, there are multiple college football teams that are bound to take a bit of a tumble between now and the 2022-23 season.
Bowl season is wrapping up. Only the TaxAct Texas Bowl, featuring LSU and Kansas State, and the College Football Playoff national championship game, featuring Alabama and Georgia, remain on the schedule. Most conferences have wrapped up their bowl seasons. While the postseason was a successful one for many conferences, it...
