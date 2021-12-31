ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ask Dr. Jon Hallberg (for the last time)

By Tom Crann, Kyle Shiely
mprnews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a decade on the MPR News airwaves, Dr. Jon Hallberg says goodbye to host Tom Crann and all of you....

www.mprnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Is everyone going to get COVID-19 at some point?

At this point, we know that the omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than previous versions of the virus — it's already been detected in all 50 states and we're seeing record case numbers in some parts of the country already. But does that mean everyone should prepare to get COVID-19 now?
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpr News#Covid#The Mill City Clinic#Picture Of Health
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Front-line workers describe symptoms they've observed in latest COVID wave

Physicians around the country facing the latest surge of Covid-19 cases, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, have a straightforward message based on what they're seeing in their emergency rooms: Vaccinations and boosters are having a positive effect. “The general trend that I’m seeing is, if you’re boosted and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

7 Ways to Support Your Mental Health as You Age

Just like your physical body changes as you get older, so do your mental health needs. Think about it: What you stressed about in your 20s likely won't be the same issues causing you concern in your 60s, which is why it's important to consider the connection between aging and mental health.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

A ‘very strange’ omicron variant symptom has emerged

A strange omicron variant symptom has emerged as COVID-19 has continued to spread across the country. Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent, told the “Today” show that one of the most common COVID-19 symptoms — loss of taste and smell — has not been common among omicron variant patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mprnews.org

Gone too soon: Minnesotans lost to COVID in 2021

Minnesota crossed an awful threshold in mid-December — 10,000 deaths from COVID-19. The pandemic’s second year took many who’d built families and communities, and just made Minnesota better. Here are just a few of the stories MPR News and its partners reported on during the year. Father,...
MINNESOTA STATE
MSNBC

Dr. Oz haunted by a history of 'dispensing dubious medical advice'

When Sean Parnell ended his troubled Republican U.S. Senate campaign shortly before Thanksgiving, the Pennsylvania GOP was left in a tough spot. The party's top contender for an open seat was forced from the race, and there was no obvious replacement waiting in the wings. Dr. Mehmet Oz, a physician...
SCIENCE
Western Queens Gazette

Ask Dr. Universe

Dear Dr. Universe: How did you get your name? —Byron, 13, Pennsylvania. It turns out a lot of kids around the world have been wondering about the answer to this very question—after all, you don’t hear the name “Dr. Universe” every day. Believe it or...
RELATIONSHIPS
mprnews.org

MPR News’ memorable stories from 2021

Minnesotans could be forgiven for seeing 2021 as an unhappy rerun of 2020. COVID-19 continued to make daily life difficult. Communities still grappled with police shootings and calls to address racial injustice. Pandemic, protests, peopleMinnesota's year in photos. Gone too soonMinnesotans lost to COVID in 2021. Still, amid the year’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cincinnati Herald

Chocolate News Podcast (Ask Ashlee/Natural Shea Care)

This is the Chocolate News Podcast. We bring you news that discusses issues affecting the Black community. On today’s show we will be discussing the Western Kentucky tornadoes, the Kim Potter trial, Ask Ashlee’s new book, and more. Joining us today is Digital Correspondent for The Cincinnati Herald...
CINCINNATI, OH
wgvunews.org

Dr. Bruce Tallman (Part II)

Dr. Bruce Tallman returns to Common Threads this week to continue the conversation on his latest book, ‘God's Ecstatic Love: Transform Your Life with a Spiritual Masterpiece.’. Bruce Tallman has also written ‘A Thousand Spiritual Lessons,’ ‘Finding Seekers,’ and ‘Archetypes for Spiritual Direction.’ Since 2002 Dr. Bruce Tallman has...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy