If you're looking for a small city car, there are quite a few options out there. The Mazda CX-3 is one good option and the Mazda 3 is another but even those look gargantuan compared to the offerings of the automaker in other markets. In countries like Japan, where the populace is not obsessed with towing capacity, V8 engines, and sheer size, tiny kei cars are immensely popular. But why design and engineer something cheap from scratch when you can just copy someone else's homework? That's what Mazda has now done with the Carol, a cute little city car based on the Suxuki Alto.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO