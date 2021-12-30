ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Grant Funding for Clean Water Agricultural Initiative

By Editorials
ourherald.com
 4 days ago

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (the Agency) has announced $3 million dollars available through the Agricultural Clean Water Initiative Program (Ag-CWIP) grant funding opportunity to...

www.ourherald.com

