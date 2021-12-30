Grant Funding for Clean Water Agricultural Initiative

Farmers are to be paid to help restore natural habitats and rewild Britain in Government plans aimed at filling the gap left by EU subsidies, according to reports.A full announcement on two new schemes is set to be made at the Oxford Farming Conference on Thursday by Environment Secretary George Eustice The Sunday Telegraph says that the plans include a Local Nature Recovery scheme, where funding will be provided to build new habitats, plant trees, and restore peat and wetland areas.There is also a Landscape Recovery scheme, which is aimed at helping return the British countryside to the wild.It is...

