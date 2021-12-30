Grant Funding for Clean Water Agricultural Initiative

The City of Brighton is receiving a grant to help offset the cost of a statewide initiative to better ensure municipalities are providing safe drinking water. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has implemented the Distribution System Materials Inventory initiative. The initiative, which stems from the Flint Water Crisis, requires water suppliers, like the City of Brighton, to identify whether and where certain construction materials are present in the piping, storage structure, pumps, and controls used to deliver water to the public, including service lines. Of the materials being looked for are lead from piping, solder, caulking, interior lining of mains, alloys, and home plumbing.
