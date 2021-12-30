Weatherwise

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The passage of several quick fronts had the temperatures up and down this past holiday week, with more fluctuations and precipitation changes expected into the New Year. This...

CBS New York

New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/3 Monday Snow Forecast

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist Today: Snow to the south will graze the boroughs later this morning into the afternoon with things tapering off well S&E late this afternoon. This is a light snowfall event — if we see any snow at all — for points N&W, NYC and immediate SE suburbs; and a moderate snowfall event for remaining points S&E (mainly Monmouth & Ocean counties). Snowfall around the city will range from a trace – 1″; for parts of Long Island and Central NJ we’re expecting 1-3″; and parts of Ocean county will see the most with 6+”. Outside of all that, it will be 20-30 degrees colder and blustery with highs in the 30s/20s and wind chills in the 20s/teens. (Credit: CBS2) Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder with refreezing expected S&E. Temps will fall into the 20s and teens with wind chills in the teens and single digits. (Credit: CBS2) Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS2) Wednesday: Chance of showers and even milder with highs in the 40s. CLICK HERE to get more on the forecast.
TMJ4 News

Warmer Tuesday, chance for snow Wednesday

After a very cold start to the week, temperatures will climb back to average Tuesday. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper teens, with afternoon highs in the mid 30s. Clouds will increase Tuesday with breezy conditions.
