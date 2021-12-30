CCBHC progress in state impressive, yet uncertain

Americans now spend nearly as much time streaming user-generated videos on YouTube, TikTok and other online platforms as they do watching traditional TV. That’s according to a new study from the Consumer Technology Association analyzing U.S. content creator trends. The trade group’s research report, “Exploring the Creator Economy,” found that overall, user-created content accounts for 39% of weekly media hours consumed by Americans vs. 61% for traditional media. Specifically, among all Americans 13 and older, “watching traditional TV content” had 18% share of weekly time spent with media, compared with 16% for UGC videos. As you would expect, younger consumers are more likely...

7 HOURS AGO