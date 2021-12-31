Bannan, Anderson lift Montana over Idaho St. 78-54

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens poured in 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 14 Iowa State rolled to an 88-72 victory over West Virginia in a Big 12 Conference opener. Joens buried 9 of 16 shots from the floor and 9 of 9 at the free-throw line for the Cyclones (12-1), who have won five straight games. It was Joens seventh double-double of the season and the 38th of her career. Emily Ryan finished with 10 points and a personal best 16 assists for her second straight double-double for Iowa State. Ryan’s assist total matched the school record set by Lyndsey Medders in 2005 against IPFW. Kirsten Deans scored 17 points to top the Mountaineers (7-4), but she made just 4 of 16 shots including 1 of 7 from 3-point range.

