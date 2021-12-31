ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bannan, Anderson lift Montana over Idaho St. 78-54

By Associated Press
KESQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — Josh Bannan had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Montana...

kesq.com

KESQ

Acliese lifts Eastern Washington over Northern Arizona 78-65

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Linton Acliese III had a career-high 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Eastern Washington defeated Northern Arizona 78-65 in Big Sky Conference play. Acliese III hit 13 of 17 shots for the Eagles (8-6, 2-1) in picking up his fourth double-double of the season. Keith Haymon had 19 points to lead the Lumberjacks (4-9, 1-2), who have now lost four games in a row.
BASKETBALL
FOX Sports

Adamu scores 13, Montana St. suffocates Idaho St. 60-40

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Amin Adamu scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Montana State stifled Idaho State in a 60-40 on Saturday. The Bobcats (10-5, 2-2 Big Sky Conference) held Idaho State to 25.5% shooting and limited the Bengals (2-11, 0-4) to a season-low 19 points before intermission.
MONTANA STATE
KESQ

Richardson, Young help Oregon rally, beat Utah 79-66

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored 23 of his career-high 26 points in the second half, Jacob Young had a season-high 22 points and Oregon rallied from a nine-point second-half deficit to beat Utah 79-66. Both Gach hit a 3-pointer to give Utah (8-6, 1-3) a 40-31 with 18 minutes to play but Richardson and Young combined to score 15 points in a 17-2 run over the next 3 1/2 minutes that gave Oregon the lead for good. Richardson, who finished 9-of-12 shooting and hit a career-high five 3-pointers, scored Oregon’s first nine points in an 11-4 spurt that made it 67-57 with 5 minutes left. Branden Carlson led the Utes with 15 points, Marco Anthony scored 14 and Lazar Stefanovic added 10.
NBA
KESQ

Morris scores 30, No. 19 LSU women post 13th straight win

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored a career-high 30 points and No. 19 LSU defeated No. 23 Texas A&M 75-66 for the Tigers’ 13th straight victory. Morris was 9-of-16 shooting with four 3-pointers. Khayla Pointer also had four 3-pointers and scored 17 points with nine rebounds and eight assists. Jailin Cherry added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists with Autumn Newby grabbing 10 rebounds. Destiny Pitts scored 18 points with four 3-pointers and had 11 rebounds for the Aggies, the defending SEC regular-season champions. Qadashah Hoppie added 16 points and Kayla Wells 13.
BASKETBALL
KESQ

Harkless powers Oklahoma past K-State in Big 12 opener 71-69

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Elijah Harkless sank a go-ahead jumper with 35 seconds remaining, scoring 21 points to spark Oklahoma to a 71-69 victory over Kansas State in a Big 12 Conference opener. The basket by Harkless came after Kansas State battled back from an 11-point halftime deficit to tie the score at 65 on Ismael Massoud’s 3-pointer with 63 seconds left. Umoja Gibson added 19 points, going 4 for 4 from the free-throw line in the final 17 seconds. Harkless was 4 of 4 from distance and grabbed seven rebounds for the Sooners (11-2). Mark Smith scored 14 of his career-high 25 points in the second half for the Wildcats (8-4), who trailed 33-22 at intermission.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KESQ

Carry scores 19, late FTs help Kent St. top Toledo 66-63

KENT. Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 19 points and iced Kent State’s 66-63 win with two free throws in the last 11 seconds as the Golden Flashes held off Toledo. Carry was 5 of 21 from the field and converted 7 of 8 at the foul line. Ryan Rollins scored 14 points with nine boards for Toledo.
BASKETBALL
msubobcats.com

Second Half Adjustments Key in Montana State Victory Over Idaho State

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Montana State grabbed a lead late in the first half and used a 14-point scoring run in the second half to pull away from Idaho State for a 60-40 victory on Saturday, Jan. 1, in Worthington Arena to open the 2022 portion of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball schedule.
IDAHO STATE
KESQ

Joens leads No. 14 Iowa State women past West Virginia 88-72

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens poured in 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 14 Iowa State rolled to an 88-72 victory over West Virginia in a Big 12 Conference opener. Joens buried 9 of 16 shots from the floor and 9 of 9 at the free-throw line for the Cyclones (12-1), who have won five straight games. It was Joens seventh double-double of the season and the 38th of her career. Emily Ryan finished with 10 points and a personal best 16 assists for her second straight double-double for Iowa State. Ryan’s assist total matched the school record set by Lyndsey Medders in 2005 against IPFW. Kirsten Deans scored 17 points to top the Mountaineers (7-4), but she made just 4 of 16 shots including 1 of 7 from 3-point range.
IOWA STATE
KESQ

Trio of G League referees get NBA games amid virus issues

The virus outbreak hasn’t just sent NBA teams looking for help from the G League. The NBA refereeing corps has had to do the same. A trio of G League officials — Tyler Mirkovich, Clare Aubry and Pat O’Connell — were assigned games on Friday, the NBA debuts for all three. It was the first time that the NBA had to call up G League officials to work games this season. Mirkovich was assigned Phoenix at Boston, Aubry got Atlanta at Cleveland and O’Connell was picked for New York at Oklahoma City.
NBA
KULR8

'Undermanned' Montana State women lose at Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho — Playing without starting point guard Darian White, the Montana State women's basketball team fell to Idaho State 67-57 Saturday at Reed Gym. MSU did not disclose why White, the team's leading scorer, was out. “Our kids played with a lot of heart,” MSU coach Tricia Binford...
IDAHO STATE

