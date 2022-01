The lack of housing across the country will continue to support the apartment market in the year ahead, according to Eddie Lorin, founder of Alliant Strategic Development. “The demand for housing is enormous and will keep the markets strong with intense demand despite cost increases,” Lorin told IREI in an exclusive interview. He added: “We need more housing in all markets — period. Both urban and suburban markets are ripe for strong demand.”

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO