WB I-80 Back Open After Jackknifed Big Rig Blocked Road Near Nevada Border

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A jackknifed big rig closed down westbound Interstate 80 near the California-Nevada border Thursday night into Friday, the California Highway Patrol Truckee said.

According to the CHP, all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane were blocked west of Farad close to the border.

While Caltrans said there was no estimated time for the reopening of the roadways, the crash was cleared a little before 5 a.m. Friday.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured.