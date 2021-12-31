ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WB I-80 Back Open After Jackknifed Big Rig Blocked Road Near Nevada Border

By CBS13 Staff
 2 days ago

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A jackknifed big rig closed down westbound Interstate 80 near the California-Nevada border Thursday night into Friday, the California Highway Patrol Truckee said.

According to the CHP, all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane were blocked west of Farad close to the border.

While Caltrans said there was no estimated time for the reopening of the roadways, the crash was cleared a little before 5 a.m. Friday.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured.

Tracie D.
2d ago

Pet peeve: WHY do people refer to STATE LINES as borders? There are only TWO borders in the USA. The northern one, ( Canadian), and the southern one, ( Mexico). Get your wording and facts correct please, and stop using words where they don’t belong.

CBS Sacramento

Crews Extinguish Ceres Apartment Fire On Sequoia Street

CERES (CBS13) — A residential fire in Ceres on Sequoia Street burned through one unit of a second-floor apartment, said the Modesto Fire Department. After requesting additional crews, they were able to contain the fire to the first unit, with some moderate damage done to the other three units. This occurred Saturday evening.
CBS Sacramento

Three People Injured By Fire In North Sacramento

NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Three people have been injured after their residences caught fire in North Sacramento on Sunday morning. The fire happened in the area of Presidio St. and Harris Ave., according to a tweet from the Sacramento Fire Department. They reported that three people were taken from the building and transported to the hospital. It’s unknown how badly the residents were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. UPDATE: Fire on Presidio Street had a total of 3 fire victims transported to local area hospitals. Their condition is unknown at this time. The cause of the fire is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/zLWnx3fLLK — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) January 2, 2022
CBS Sacramento

Power Comes Back On Slowly in Parts of Placer County Impacting Seniors

COLFAX (CBS13) — “They have a warming center, but I’m disabled and can’t get there,” said Diane Swendner. After nearly five days without power, Swendner decided to stick it out. “The power came on last night for just a little while and then went right back off,” she said. So she hunkered down again. “In bed [is] the only warm place with lots of warm covers and my blanket from Minnesota that’s from a wool mill,” she said. She couldn’t get to her car to charge her phone because it was piled high with snow and her breathing machine wasn’t working. “The fire dept was...
CBS Sacramento

I-80 And Highway 50 Are Open With Chain Controls, But Officials Are Urging People To Stay Home

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — While the major Sierra highways are back open as of Wednesday morning, officials are urging people to stay home to keep traffic to a minimum. Both eastbound and westbound Interstate 80 were reopened on Tuesday after being closed since the holiday weekend. Chain controls are in effect from Colfax to the Nevada State Line. Caltrans working around the clock to keep US-50 & I-80 open but we need YOUR HELP. Do NOT travel unless it is essential. Expecting more heavy snow.❄️When the highways are full of motorists we aren't able to plow the roadways as fast. Avoid...
CBS Sacramento

I-80 Fully Reopened To Some Through Sierra After Days Of Problems From Heavy Snow

DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — After a deluge of snow wreaked havoc on Sierra highways, crews are starting to make some headway in reopening roads. As of early Tuesday night, Caltrans says Interstate 80 was back open in both directions for passenger vehicles and essential commercial vehicles. Though the eastbound lanes opened Tuesday afternoon, the westbound lanes remained closed between Colfax and the Nevada State Line due to low visibility and other problems since the weekend. #TrafficAlert:⚠️Westbound & eastbound I-80 now OPEN to ONLY ESSENTIAL COMMERICAL TRUCKS & vehicles.🥳 Permit loads & non-essential commercial trucks are NOT permitted to use the interstate at...
CBS Sacramento

'They All Check Up On Each Other': Neighbors Helping Neighbors In Pollock Pines After Heavy Snow, Power Outages

POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) — With the record snowfall comes the reality: it needs to move. So Pollock Pines neighbors are helping each other dig out. Austin Merick and his roommate Garrett were in front of Bob and Carol Velek’s home on Thursday, using a skid-steer to plow snow. “I just do it to keep the neighborhood positive,” said Merick. They take turns. “I have just been driving around,” said Garrett. City and county crews are doing what they can to clear area roadways. “The snow plow can’t make it down there because the tree is laying over the power lines,” said Terry Lake, another Pollock Pines resident. Tens...
CBS Sacramento

Sierra Snowstorm Causes Trouble Along I-80 For Non-Essential Truck Drivers

APPLEGATE (CBS13) – State agencies have partially opened westbound and eastbound Interstate 80 after the freeway was closed because of a severe holiday snowstorm. Though, non-essential trucks are still not allowed through the pass, frustrating drivers along their route. “Crazy. This is insane,” said Dastan Adam. Adam was driving from California to Idaho before the holiday snowstorm cut his trip short. “I didn’t expect this weather,” he said. His truck was not allowed through the pass, so he was stuck along I-80 with nothing. “No food, no restroom, nothing. No services. I’m just going back to the facility,” Adam said, even if it means he’s heading home empty...
CBS Sacramento

'Worst That I've Seen': PG&E Faces Unprecedented Challenges To Get Power Back In Foothills

(FORESTHILL) — Adam Wright, the executive vice president of operations and chief operations officer for Pacific Gas and Electric, says the damage caused by the recent, record-setting snow storm in the Sierra Foothills is the worst he’s seen. In a press conference Friday, Wright said thousands of employees were working around the clock to get power back to roughly 36,000 customers in the area. He said crews were facing unprecedented conditions working to repair 5,000 separate locations with damage. “I haven’t seen damage like this in my time in the utility profession which is over two decades,” Wright said. While the region is...
CBS Sacramento

5 Injured In Head-On Crash In Carmichael

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Five people were injured in a head-on crash in Carmichael Wednesday evening, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. Just before 6 p.m., Metro Fire said the collision happened in the area of Walnut Avenue and Kinross Road. This was a 2 vehicle head on collision, 5 total patients all transported to local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/92Zz2NIeti — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 30, 2021 At this time, it is unclear what the conditions of each person are. However, Metro Fire said all fiver were taken to area hospitals. A photo from the scene shows heavy front-end damage to both vehicles involved. No further information was released.
CBS Sacramento

Nevada County Sees Power Restored To Some, Others Still Wait With No Running Water

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — In Nevada County, there was a powerful surprise for some residents and business owners. Pacific Gas and Electric restored power for some on Thursday for the time since a massive snowstorm knocked it out Sunday night. PG&E reports Nevada County still had around 16,000 customers without power Thursday night. In the more rural areas of the county, trees were down, lines are down, and the power outage in some areas means no plumbing and no water for households running off wells. For some, the snow is a main resource. Ross and Tami Crary have lived in Nevada County for decades and...
CBS Sacramento

Search Crews Out In Force For 1st Clear Day Since Effort To Find Missing Skier At Northstar Began

NORTHSTAR SKI RESORT (CBS13) — Search and rescue crews are taking advantage of the first clear day since the effort to find a skier who went missing at Northstar resort began. Rory Angelotta, 43, didn’t show up for Christmas dinner with his friends. He had told them that he was going to hit the slopes before meeting up with them, and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says his ski pass was scanned at the Comstock lift that morning. There has been no sign of Angelotta ever since. Extreme weather conditions have hampered the search effort. During the series of storms that dumped snow...
CBS Sacramento

'Everything Is Closed At One Point Or Another': Heavy Snow Makes A Mess Of Sierra Highways

DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — Sierra snow has shut down Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada State Line, prompting mile-long delays. It took a half a dozen men to try and get one driver out of the snow “That’s my bad luck,” said the driver. A California Highway Patrol officer manned steering wheel to help get him out of harm’s way, only to inform him that I-80 was shut down. “I was behind him and he got stuck and I decided to help him, and so I get stuck too,” said a man who was helping push the car on the Applegate Boulevard offramp. Near-whiteout...
CBS Sacramento

'You Need To Get The Most Grip That You Can': Chain Controls Greet Drivers As Caltrans Urges Essential-Only Travel In Sierra

AUBURN (CBS13) — As winter weather moved in again, so did chain controls on Interstate 80. While both eastbound and westbound remain open on Wednesday, Caltrans is urging only essential travel. “I was told down the line on the CB radio [that] it’s packed down there at Applegate,” said David Huerta. Huerta pulled over along I-80 in Auburn to install his snow chains. His company provides them and he is happy to put them on sooner rather than later to be safe. “A lot of these cars, 4 wheelers, are not moving over and they got all the lanes over there and...
CBS Sacramento

Driver In Eastbound Lane On Highway 50 Goes Wrong Way On Offramp

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A driver on Highway 50 was driving the wrong way on the 8 Mile Road Offramp, officials said Sunday. The driver was going westbound in the eastbound lane and had to be stopped by the California Highway Patrol. This occurred at about 3:40 p.m. in Placerville. At the moment there is no information about the state of the driver or other vehicles.  
CBS Sacramento

Foresthill Woman Trapped After Tree Falls On House In Snowstorm

FORESTHILL (CBS13) — The Placer County community of Foresthill is in survival mode right now. The power is out and downed trees have left the area looking like more of a disaster zone. So much snow had fallen so fast, first responders could not get to people calling for help while being trapped in their own homes. Four separate oak trees fell on a Foresthill home on Bellwood Court with a family sleeping inside. The living room ceiling was left with a giant hole and the broken beams and Insulation exposed. Becky Cody is staying in a nearby motel now. She lives in the home...
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Davis Home Engulfed In Early Morning Fire

DAVIS (CBS13) — A home in Davis appears to have suffered significant damage after a fire early Monday morning. The scene was along Miwok Place in South Davis. Firefighters responded to the scene a little before 4 a.m. and found flames shooting from the home. Crews from Woodland, UC Davis and Dixon responded to help. The flames were soon under control. No one was home at the time of the fire, authorities say, and no injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
CBS Sacramento

'Access Is Horrible': PG&E Faces Challenges Getting Power Back To 60,000 Customers In Foothills

COLFAX (CBS13) — Tens of thousands of PG&E customers in the Sierra Foothills are waiting for their power to return after a record-breaking winter storm wreaked havoc on trees and power lines in the area. Mike Schutte, PG&E Sierra Field Operations superintendent, told CBS13 that as of Tuesday afternoon, 207 outages were affecting nearly 60,000 customers. The biggest obstacle to getting power back? “Access,” says Schutte, “It’s the snow. It’s a slow-go.” Meanwhile, customers like Mackenzie Herren have been stranded for days with no power. “I’ve never seen a situation like this,” the Colfax resident tells CBS13. “So yeah, I’m over it.” Mackenzie says tree...
CBS Sacramento

Spinout On Highway 49 And Yuba Pass Road May Cause Slowdown

QUINCY (CBS13) — A spinout on Highway 49 and Yuba Pass Road may cause a traffic slowdown in the area of Quincy. Likely due to the extreme weather conditions of this storm, drivers can expect a potential slowdown on Highway 49. The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday evening. Additional information is not available at this time.
CBS Sacramento

Large Power Outage In Truckee Leaves Many Without Power During Storm

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Some Truckee residents are still without power Sunday evening from a large power outage that began at around 9 a.m., authorities said. Customers of Liberty Utility were the majority affected, with 14,000 customers initially losing power. As of Sunday evening, the number of residents still affected has not been reported, however, customers in the Loyalton and Portola areas have had their power restored.  
