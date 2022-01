A new law is about to take effect in California that changes the way you deal with some of your trash. Starting Saturday, you will have to separate organic material from our other garbage. That means things like banana peels, coffee grounds, eggshells and other food will have to be thrown in the bins used for “green” waste. Until this weekend, Californians have only used these bins for things like leaves and yard waste.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO