Campbell County Health is proud of its employees, and we want the CCH family and the Campbell County community to know about the good work that they do for this organization. Introducing Cassie Staschel, Patient Account Counselor in the Oncology Department at the Heptner Cancer Center at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette, Wyoming. Cassie has worked for CCH for more than 15 years! She also mentioned that she’s worked in health care since she was 18 years old, with a small break in-between.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 13 DAYS AGO