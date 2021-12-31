ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Political division spills into 2022

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats have a lot on the line heading into the...

www.msnbc.com

The Clinton Journal

Political power

One man, Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Senator, just put the proverbial monkey wrench in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation by announcing his intention to vote against the bill. While I tend to agree with Mr. Manchin’s position, I find the political system to be either broken or in need of an overhaul.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Herald-Mail

Political notebook

ANNAPOLIS — Several more candidates have officially filed to run for state and local offices in next year's elections. They include:. • For governor, Libertarian David Lashar of Belair, Md. As a third-party candidate, Lashar is eligible to run only in the general election Nov. 8. • For U.S....
HAGERSTOWN, MD
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Busted: Indicted Trump aide Bannon sees Jan. 6 ‘playbook’ leaked by ally

Trump ally Steve Bannon is indicted and awaiting trial for hiding evidence about his January 6th plotting. Now, one of his accomplices, Trump veteran Peter Navarro, has leaked information detailing the plan to rally Congressional Republicans to interfere with certifying Biden’s 2020 election win. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Democratic strategist Chai Komanduri to discuss the revelation and Navarro’s comments likening the effort to the “Green Bay Sweep.” Dec. 29, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

Mitch McConnell changes his tune about the Jan. 6 investigation

Shortly before members of Congress left Capitol Hill for their holiday break, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked what he hoped to learn from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. I assumed he'd dismiss the bipartisan panel and its relevance. But he didn't. "I read the reports every...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Here’s why a criminal referral for Trump by the Jan. 6 committee is a bad idea

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol reportedly is considering a criminal referral of former president Donald Trump to the Justice Department. Committee chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) said last week that the committee would not hesitate to make such a referral if the facts warranted it.
POTUS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for a national divorce between Republican and Democratic states

Republican Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has suggested Americans who move from states where voters have chosen to elect Democrats should be denied the right to vote if they move to Republican-leaning states as part of a “national divorce” that would provide for the breakup of the United States. Ms Greene, whose home state of Georgia once unsuccessfully tried to secede from the US so wealthy Georgians could continue to own Black people as slaves, made the incendiary suggestion on Wednesday in a tweet responding to a separate comment suggesting that “transplants” from so-called blue states should be “actively discriminat[ed]” against...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Hillary Clinton warns progressive 'Squad' will tank Democrats in the midterms

Hillary Clinton has urged the Democratic Party to be “clear eyed” about what wins elections, ahead of next year’s potentially defining midterms. The former presidential candidate’s warning appears to be aimed squarely at the progressive wing of the party, which has grown in size and influence over the past few years. Speaking to MSNBC’s Willie Geist, Ms Clinton asserted that the Democrats need candidates who are capable of winning in purple states, in order to have a Congress that will “get things done”.The splintering of the Democrats has been especially apparent of late, with President Joe Biden’s Build Back...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
blogforarizona.net

Traitorous MAGA Squad (Sedition Caucus) Plots A ‘Night Of The Long Knives’ Against Fellow Republicans

The Washington Post recently reported on the Sedition Caucus of the Republican Party that regularly uses violent eliminationist rhetoric towards their political opponents and openly advocates for civil war. House MAGA squad seeks to expand by boosting challengers to fellow Republicans:. The defiant far-right [fascist] acolytes of former president Donald...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

A way to unpack the Supreme Court

E.J. Dionne Jr. said in his Dec. 20 op-ed, “The alternative to court enlargement: Surrender,” what I’ve been spluttering every time I hear a reference to Democrats wanting to pack the Supreme Court. The court already is packed, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did it and in so doing undeniably politicized the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS

