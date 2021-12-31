Political division spills into 2022

One man, Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Senator, just put the proverbial monkey wrench in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation by announcing his intention to vote against the bill. While I tend to agree with Mr. Manchin’s position, I find the political system to be either broken or in need of an overhaul.
ANNAPOLIS — Several more candidates have officially filed to run for state and local offices in next year's elections. They include:. • For governor, Libertarian David Lashar of Belair, Md. As a third-party candidate, Lashar is eligible to run only in the general election Nov. 8. • For U.S....
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
Mellissa Carone, who is running for the Michigan state legislature and is known for her voter fraud testimony alongside Rudy Giuliani, claimed Critical Race Theory is meant to "eliminate the white people in America, particularly the white male in America.”
Trump ally Steve Bannon is indicted and awaiting trial for hiding evidence about his January 6th plotting. Now, one of his accomplices, Trump veteran Peter Navarro, has leaked information detailing the plan to rally Congressional Republicans to interfere with certifying Biden’s 2020 election win. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Democratic strategist Chai Komanduri to discuss the revelation and Navarro’s comments likening the effort to the “Green Bay Sweep.” Dec. 29, 2021.
Shortly before members of Congress left Capitol Hill for their holiday break, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked what he hoped to learn from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. I assumed he'd dismiss the bipartisan panel and its relevance. But he didn't. "I read the reports every...
The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol reportedly is considering a criminal referral of former president Donald Trump to the Justice Department. Committee chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) said last week that the committee would not hesitate to make such a referral if the facts warranted it.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) may not know how long a U.S. senator’s term is, but she knows which senators are her favorites. Ted Cruz of Texas is the senator she spends the most time with, Boebert told KNUS radio host Steffan Tubbs yesterday. On her list of upper-chamber...
In a tweet this Tuesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., suggested that Democratic voters who move from blue states to red states should be subject to restrictions in order to prevent them turning red states to blue. Greene was quote-tweeting another Twitter user who said he supports "discriminating" against "transplants...
Republican Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has suggested Americans who move from states where voters have chosen to elect Democrats should be denied the right to vote if they move to Republican-leaning states as part of a “national divorce” that would provide for the breakup of the United States. Ms Greene, whose home state of Georgia once unsuccessfully tried to secede from the US so wealthy Georgians could continue to own Black people as slaves, made the incendiary suggestion on Wednesday in a tweet responding to a separate comment suggesting that “transplants” from so-called blue states should be “actively discriminat[ed]” against...
The Oregon man who told President Joe Biden, “Let’s go, Brandon” during a Christmas Eve phone call told Steve Bannon on Monday that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. “Donald Trump is my president and he should still be president right now,” said Jared Schmeck....
Peter Navarro appeared to complain that Capitol rioters on Jan. 6 ruined his and Steve Bannon’s plans to overturn the 2020 general election — a plan they already had “over 100 congressmen committed to.”. A new Daily Beast report by Jose Pagliery details the plan hatched by...
Hillary Clinton has urged the Democratic Party to be “clear eyed” about what wins elections, ahead of next year’s potentially defining midterms. The former presidential candidate’s warning appears to be aimed squarely at the progressive wing of the party, which has grown in size and influence over the past few years. Speaking to MSNBC’s Willie Geist, Ms Clinton asserted that the Democrats need candidates who are capable of winning in purple states, in order to have a Congress that will “get things done”.The splintering of the Democrats has been especially apparent of late, with President Joe Biden’s Build Back...
The Washington Post recently reported on the Sedition Caucus of the Republican Party that regularly uses violent eliminationist rhetoric towards their political opponents and openly advocates for civil war. House MAGA squad seeks to expand by boosting challengers to fellow Republicans:. The defiant far-right [fascist] acolytes of former president Donald...
Former President Donald Trump is banking on a Washington Post interview with the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol to back a key claim in his case before the Supreme Court. In an interview published last week, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, Mississippi Democrat,...
E.J. Dionne Jr. said in his Dec. 20 op-ed, “The alternative to court enlargement: Surrender,” what I’ve been spluttering every time I hear a reference to Democrats wanting to pack the Supreme Court. The court already is packed, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did it and in so doing undeniably politicized the court.
