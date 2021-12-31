Louisville And Superior Issue Boil Water Advisory Due To Fires

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) — Due to the fires that broke out on Thursday, the City of Louisville and the Town of Superior issued a boil water advisory for all residents.

“The city changed their water distribution operations so that more water is available to fight fires. To do this, they had to switch to untreated water,” officials stated.

“As soon as the fires are extinguished or controlled, and people can safely come back to their homes, [Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment] will coordinate with the city to flush and test the water to make sure it’s safe to drink again.”

“If you’re located in the City of Louisville, protect yourself by using bottled water or boiling any water to be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice,” officials advised. “After bringing water to a boil, let it boil for three minutes and then let it cool before using.”

You can shower in the water without boiling it.

If you are experiencing any symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches, you may want to seek medical advice.

To receive the latest information, visit https://www.louisvilleco.gov or call 303.666.6565.