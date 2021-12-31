ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, CO

Louisville And Superior Issue Boil Water Advisory Due To Fires

By Anica Padilla
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430e1g_0dZguwI500

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) — Due to the fires that broke out on Thursday, the City of Louisville and the Town of Superior issued a boil water advisory for all residents.

“The city changed their water distribution operations so that more water is available to fight fires. To do this, they had to switch to untreated water,” officials stated.

“As soon as the fires are extinguished or controlled, and people can safely come back to their homes, [Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment] will coordinate with the city to flush and test the water to make sure it’s safe to drink again.”

“If you’re located in the City of Louisville, protect yourself by using bottled water or boiling any water to be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice,” officials advised. “After bringing water to a boil, let it boil for three minutes and then let it cool before using.”

You can shower in the water without boiling it.

If you are experiencing any symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches, you may want to seek medical advice.

To receive the latest information, visit https://www.louisvilleco.gov or call 303.666.6565.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Water Shut Off To Marshall Fire Burn Area In Superior

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Town of Superior has shut off water in the burn area to keep pipes from freezing and bursting. Emergency response teams and utility providers are working hard to protect affected homes from further damage. Shutting off the water will also restore pressure now that residents of areas north of Rock Creek Parkway are allowed to return home. RELATED: Frozen Pipes Are New Concern At Homes Spared By Marshall Fire In Boulder County
SUPERIOR, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder OEM: Avoid Evacuation Areas Affected In Grass Fires

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CB4) — Boulder Office Of Emergency Management warned Friday it still unsafe for residents to enter the areas evacuated due to the Marshall Fire. (credit: CBS4) According to Boulder OEM, “Not only are there active hot spots, but there are also downed power lines and trees at risk of falling, a risk that will increase once the snow arrives. It’s essential for everyone’s safety and for the integrity of the fire investigation that everyone remain out of the restricted areas for now. First responders are working to secure the area to allow residents to check on their homes as...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Avista Adventist Hospital In Louisville Evacuated During Marshall Fire, Will Remain Closed Indefinitely

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Centura Avista Adventist hospital, which was in the middle of the Marshall Fire evacuated 51 patients on Thursday. The building was spared from the flames, but the hospital will be closed indefinitely due to extensive smoke damage. (credit: CBS) “The high winds were driving the fire straight toward our hospital on the north side, so to return hours later and find no significant damage is truly a miracle,” said Isaac Sendros CEO for the hospital. As those flames moved closer to the hospital, staff inside started evacuating critical patients first and protecting others until they could be moved...
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire Update: 991 Homes Destroyed, 3 People Missing After Fires In Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – On Saturday afternoon, officials announced that 991 homes were destroyed in the Marshall Fire, including 553 homes in Louisville, 332 homes in Superior and 106 homes in outlying areas, including Eldorado Canyon. Additionally, three people are considered missing. (credit CBS) The homes of the missing people were destroyed and are now covered with several inches of snow, officials stated. Cadaver dogs will be brought in, but officials said the areas are not safe to enter at this point. Officials said it would be “miraculous” if just three people were killed, and not hundreds. Two of the missing people...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior, CO
Superior, CO
Government
City
Louisville, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Louisville, CO
Government
CBS Denver

Fires Devastate Boulder County: How To Help

(credit: CBS) BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – There are a number of ways community members can begin to show their support and provide outreach safely to those affected by the destructive Marshall Fire. The fire torched more than 500 homes in the southeastern part of Boulder County on Thursday, including in Louisville and Superior. Community Foundation Boulder County set up a relief fund to support community members who were affected by the grass fires. Colorado Responds shared a link to Subscribe For Alerts/Information to learn other ways you can best help individuals impacted by the Boulder County fires. RELATED: Boulder County Fires: Resources Available...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Avista Adventist Hospital In Louisville Expected To Be Out Of Operation For ‘Forseeable Future’

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) — The Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville, which was evacuated Thursday night during the Marshall Fire is now expected to be out of commission for the foreseeable future. (credit: Avista Hospital) Hospital officials issued a statement on Friday morning: Leaders with Centura Health and Avista Adventist Hospital conducted a thorough assessment of the campus today, which will remain ongoing, and, remarkably, the hospital did not sustain direct fire damage. However, the team determined there is extensive smoke damage that will keep the hospital closed for the foreseeable future. “The high winds were driving the fire straight toward our hospital on the...
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Daylight Provides Look At Devastation In Superior And Louisville

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) — When the sun came up on Friday morning, we got a look at damage from the Marshall Fire that raged through Superior and Louisville on Thursday. Over 500 homes, stores and commercial properties were destroyed and officials said Friday they would not be surprised if 1,000 homes were lost. The fire continued to smolder in certain areas after noon on Friday. The remains of the Element Hotel in Superior (credit: CBS4) A look at what we’re seeing as the sun rises. This was a neighborhood in Louisville filled with homes that were completely destroyed in the fire. Devastating. ...
SUPERIOR, CO
CBS Denver

Frozen Pipes Are New Concern At Homes Spared By Marshall Fire In Boulder County

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) — Hundreds of families in Boulder County have tragically lost their homes to the Marshall Fire. However, as a blanket of snow covered the region the day after the blaze, even those who were fortunate enough to have homes that were sparred were fearful of a new potential of destruction. Because gas lines were cut off as a result of the fire, many homes now do not have a source of heating right as temperatures as plummeting and are concerned about pipes freezing and bursting. (credit: CBS) Many didn’t have time to prepare for a gas outage right as...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Boiling
CBS Denver

91-Year-Old Nadine Turnbull Among 3 People Missing After Marshall Fire In Superior And Louisville

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — On Saturday, The Boulder County sheriffs office confirmed that at least three people are missing from the Marshall Fire in Boulder County — two from Superior, one from the Marshall area. That was after initial reports of hundreds missing in the fast moving wildfire that became an urban fire running over hundreds of homes. Officials are not able to get into certain structures because of ash, debris and inches of snow. One of the missing individuals has been identified as 91-year-old Nadine Turnbull. Family members say Turnbull lives right behind the Target store and was last...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Five Things To Know About The Marshall Fire

(CBS 4) — Here is what we know so far about the devastating Marshall fire. A look at what we’re seeing as the sun rises. This was a neighborhood in Louisville filled with homes that were completely destroyed in the fire. Devastating. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/oWDItPar25 — Makenzie O'Keefe (@makenziepokeefe) December 31, 2021 The fire that ripped though Superior and Louisville on Thursday destroyed at least 500 homes, stores and commercial properties. Officials said Friday they would not be surprised if 1,000 homes were lost. As of Friday morning, a total of 6,000 acres had burned, and firefighters will contending with hot spots in some...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

At Least Six Hospitalized At UCHealth In Broomfield From Marshall Fire

BROOMFIELD (CBS4) – UCHealth reports that six people are hospitalized due to the Marshall Fire burning in the northwest metro area. The news comes from a UCHealth spokesperson. Currently, the entire towns of Louisville and Superior are under mandatory evacuation notices. (credit: CBS) There is currently no confirmed number of buildings which have burned, but CBS4 crews did see an apartment complex under construction that was fully engulfed.
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Evacuees Eligible For Immediate Insurance Help

DENVER (CBS4) – Tens of thousands of Coloradoans were evacuated as the Marshall Fire swept across Boulder County. Many left their homes in such a hurry, they were only able to gather family, pets, and maybe a few important papers. And while those under the evacuation order were waiting to find out the fate of their homes, there are insurance benefits that they can access immediately. “The way insurance works under a mandatory evacuation is that you have a certain amount of additional living expenses available to you under your homeowners policy, without damage to your home,” said Carole Walker, Executive...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Polis Declares State Of Emergency Due To Boulder County Grass Fires

(CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis declared a State of Emergency Thursday in response to the Boulder County grass fires created by high winds across the Front Range. According to the governor’s office, the declaration allows the state to access disaster emergency funds to support the emergency response efforts in Boulder and provide state resources, including the use of the Colorado National Guard, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and activation of the State Emergency Operations Center. Prayers for families evacuating from the fires in Superior and Boulder County. Evacuation points are at South Boulder Rec Center (1360 Gillaspie Dr, Boulder), Longmont Senior Center (910 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont), and YMCA of Northern Colorado (2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette). — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) December 30, 2021 Visit Colorado’s Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management website for a list of emergency alert links. RELATED: Emergency Ops: Multiple Grass Fires Spark Up In Boulder County; Evacuate If You See Flames
CBS Denver

No Schools Destroyed By Marshall Fire, But Boulder Valley School District Assessment Shows Some Are Impacted

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Assessors from the Boulder Valley School District were granted access to the evacuation zones of the destructive Marshall Fire on Friday, one day after it caused significant damage. Superintendent Rob Anderson said in an email to parents that no schools were destroyed by the flames but some were impacted by smoke. Some schools are also without power, and some have gas and water issues. Charred landscape and homes devastated by the Marshall Fire in a Louisville subdivision to the south of Harper Lake on Friday. (credit: MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The fire torched more than...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Mandatory Evacuations Lifted In Westminster Neighborhood Thursday Night

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents in the Meadow View neighborhood in Westminster were told to evacuate immediately on Thursday evening, as the Marshall Fire burned in Boulder County, but those orders were lifted a little before 11 p.m. (credit: CBS) The Meadow View neighborhood is in the area of 107th and Country Side Drive in the city of Westminster. Winds are still active in the area, and firefighters are continuing to assess if more evacuations are necessary.
WESTMINSTER, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder County Fires: Resources Available For Residents

DENVER (CBS4) – Numerous resources are available to those impacted by the devastating wildfires across Boulder County, including: Boulder County Community Wildfire Fund American Red Cross, Colorado Region Chapters: https://www.redcross.org/local/colorado.html Lost or found pets: https://www.facebook.com/groups/bouldercountyfirelostfoundpets Horse Relocation: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1850883771730463/?ref=share (credit: Denver Fire) Emergency Status Updates: Boulder Office of Emergency Management – https://www.boulderoem.com/emergency-status/ Boulder County Emergency Call Center – 303-413-7730 Broomfield County – https://broomfield.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2275 Colorado Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management https://dhsem.colorado.gov/emergencyalert Centura Health; Patient and Associate Line – 303-661-1848 Evacuation Centers: YMCA of Northern Colorado:  2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette, CO 80026. Rocky Mountain Christian Church: 9447 Niwot Rd, Niwot, CO 80503 N. Boulder Rec Center: 3170 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80304 Longmont Senior Center: 910 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont (not for overnight shelter) FOR ANIMALS- Jefferson County Fairgrounds: 15200 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd, Golden If you are COVID-positive and must evacuate, please evacuate to the COVID Recover Center at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3485 Stanford Ct, Boulder, CO
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Xcel Energy Will Start Rolling Electric Outages In Several Counties To Preserve Natural Gas Supply

(CBS4) – Xcel Energy is instituting rolling outages for several Colorado counties overnight, in an attempt to keep their statewide system up and running. (credit: CBS) The Marshall Fire and Middle Fork Fire currently burning in Boulder County has impacted Xcel’s natural gas infrastructure that supports systems in Summit and Grand Counties. Periodic electric outages in Summit, Grand, Lake, Eagle, Saguache, Rio Grande, and Alamosa Counties can be expected for roughly eight hours. The outages are planned to last roughly 60 minutes. Wildfires have impacted Xcel Energy’s natural gas infrastructure supporting Summit County and Grand County. The company is putting in place periodic...
CBS Denver

Omicron Variant In Weld County: Residents Testing Positive Range From 7 Months To 78 Years Old

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The state health department has informed the Weld County Health Department that seven Weld residents have tested positive for the new COVID-19 omicron variant. The residents range in age from seven months to 78 years old. Omicron or B.1.1.529 Coronavirus the new variant of concern by WHO. The positive cases were identified across the county, in various cities and towns, including Windsor, Greeley/Evans, Dacono, and Milliken. The omicron variant has also been identified in neighboring Larimer County. Health officials are urging residents consider using current COVID-19 prevention practices, such as getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing hands frequently.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

“New Year’s Miracle”: No Casualties Or Fatalities in Marshall Fire So Far

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said in a news briefing Friday that so far, there have been no reported casualties or fatalities from the Marshall Fire. Fires are still smoldering in neighborhoods in Boulder County. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The fire grew to roughly 6,000 total acres. Crews are expecting 3-6 inches of snow in the area, and say that snowfall will greatly help the firefighting effort. Gov. Jared Polis said in the briefing that the fire damaged nearly 1,000 homes. Sheriff Pelle said that when the final count is...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Vail Adjusts In-Person Services Due To COVID & Staffing Shortages

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Town of Vail is the latest Colorado high country community to scale back in-person services due to the spread of COVID-19 among staff and the community. The changes will last through Jan. 17, possibly longer city officials announced on Tuesday night. Changes include the following: Front Door Reception Area: open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29; closing at noon Thursday, Dec. 30 through Sunday Jan. 2. Reopening 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 and continuing weekdays. Parking Pass Sales – use south side entry: open 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29; closing at...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
36K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy