Favorites of 2021: A ‘Come From Away’ Story

Is a second Ordinary Joe marriage in trouble? When the NBC drama returns with a new episode on Monday (at 10/9c), Nurse Joe finds himself rushing to make three dozen adaptive pants alongside Kinsley, the aide he hired to help with son Christopher’s care while his wife Jenny is pursuing her law degree out of state. It turns out Kinsley is a bit of an entrepreneur who pre-sold the zippered garment to her caretaker friends. In the above exclusive sneak peek, she and Joe enlist his mom, Eric and Amy to help with the massive project, and Kinsley sure feels right...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO