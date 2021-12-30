ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Favorites of 2021: A ‘Come From Away’ Story

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

As we continue our look back at...

parkcities.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Cynthia Delaney's 5 Favorite Stories for 2021

These are my favorite stories of the year. Two of them are about the arts, both local and distant, a subject I love and follow. The other stories are about individuals coming up with interesting ideas and one on healthy cooking for the holidays. I enjoyed pursuing and writing these stories because of the people and their positive outlooks on life. Despite last year's hardships, humans seem to thrive and find ways to make life enjoyable and productive.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Come From Away
temptalia.com

Community Favorites, Looks & Color Stories, Vol. 126

Sundays are for readers! Each week, on Sunday, I like to see what the community has been enjoying. “Most Loved” are products that readers specifically loved but didn’t add to their wish list (). “Most Wanted” are products that readers specifically added to their wish lists (). This is populated based on the last seven days of activity! You’ll find the icons to interact with products throughout the site, like on Glossovers.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
TVLine

Ordinary Joe's James Wolk Previews 'Huge' Moments for His Characters — Plus, Watch 'Duet' Sneak Peek

Is a second Ordinary Joe marriage in trouble? When the NBC drama returns with a new episode on Monday (at 10/9c), Nurse Joe finds himself rushing to make three dozen adaptive pants alongside Kinsley, the aide he hired to help with son Christopher’s care while his wife Jenny is pursuing her law degree out of state. It turns out Kinsley is a bit of an entrepreneur who pre-sold the zippered garment to her caretaker friends. In the above exclusive sneak peek, she and Joe enlist his mom, Eric and Amy to help with the massive project, and Kinsley sure feels right...
TV SERIES
Twin Falls Times-News

Hannah Ashton's favorite stories from 2021

Out of all of the stories I have written since joining the Times-News in May, these are my top five favorites. A mix of emotional and funny, all of these stories impacted me in one way or another.
ENTERTAINMENT
Cumberland County Sentinel

Joe's Favorite Stories of 2021

When you write as much as I have, stories tend to blur and blend together as thousands of transient experiences going back over 30 years. To me, writing is about being focused in the present moment, piecing together the puzzle of each narrative, until the story is solved and I can move on to the next challenge.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy