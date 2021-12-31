ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The King’s Man is mostly safe and forgettable

By Martin City Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to screw up a globetrotting World War I film filled with impeccable suits, political intrigue, and Ralph Fiennes, but The King’s Man managed to do it. The film takes place in the years leading up to and including World War I and follows the Duke of Oxford (Fiennes), a...

Boston Globe

Before there was a ‘Kingsman,’ there was ‘The King’s Man’

“Kingsman” is the name of a Marvel comic book series about a secret British espionage organization. No need to worry: They’re good guys. The series has inspired two movies, “Kingsman: The Secret Service” (2014) and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” (2017). Matthew Vaughn directed both. A third, “Kingsman: Blue Blood,” is supposed to start filming this fall.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The King's Man star teases surprises in Kingsman prequel

The King's Man, the prequel to the Kingsman movie series, comes with some surprises, according to one of its stars. The film, which is set during World War I, charts the origins of the Kingsman secret service as an experienced agent and his new recruit attempt to stop history's worst tyrants from bringing an end to the world.
MOVIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
Variety

Nicolas Cage Talks Playing Dracula in ‘Renfield’ and How ‘Malignant’ Inspired the Role

In November, Universal revealed that Nicolas Cage will tackle the iconic role of Dracula in the upcoming monster movie “Renfield,” starring Nicholas Hoult as the famous vampire’s lackey. It’s a bit of casting that feels like destiny, as Cage has some experience with vampiric roles, thanks to his turn in 1989’s “Vampire’s Kiss,” but “Renfield” will give him chance to take on the most legendary vampire of all. A guest on this week’s episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Cage was asked what he can reveal about the upcoming film from director Chris McKay. “I can tell you that it’s amazing,”...
MOVIES
Variety

I Hated ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ But the Academy Should Absolutely Nominate It for Best Picture (Column)

Yes, I hated “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” It’s a movie that I’m a total annoying curmudgeonly naysayer about. So even though my antipathy isn’t the topic of this column, why hide it? Go ahead, throw tomatoes at me. But understand that I’m actually on your side. I hated the film for two reasons. The way the multiverse concept plays out is, in my opinion, a half-baked and unsatisfying mess. “No Way Home” has none of the head-spinning flair and three-dimensional-chess logic that was so hypnotic in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the bedazzling 2018 animated landmark that is one of the all-time...
MOVIES
Comments / 0

