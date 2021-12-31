ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet, ID

Olivia Munn Shares Sweet New Pic of 'Daddy' John Mulaney and Their Son Malcolm

KTVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Munn and John Mulaney are settling nicely into parenthood. Ahead of the new year, the new mom shared a sweet photo of "daddy" and their adorable newborn son, Malcolm. Munn, 41, was showing off her mom making Vietnamese buns, Bánh bao, when she decided to show her "new recipe." In...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
shefinds

John Mulaney’s Ex Just Responded To His Baby’s Birth In The Shadiest Way Possible

Earlier this week, news broke that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn had finally welcomed their baby into the world, and the comedian’s ex, Anna Marie Tendler, had some sly commentary for the event. While the pair married in 2014 and parted ways in 2020 following Mulaney’s struggles with substance abuse, Tendler evidently still holds some (reasonable) hard feelings towards her ex following the birth of his child, after the 39-year-old publicly revealed he never planned to have kids while married to Tendler.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Trevor Noah Shares First Photo With Minka Kelly Since They Started Dating

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly appear to be going strong. The Daily Show host shared the first photo of himself with his girlfriend in a group shot celebrating his best friend Xolisa Dyeshana. This is the first time since Noah, 37, and Kelly, 41, have posed for a pic and shared it on their social media since they started dating.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sweet, ID
Local
Idaho Entertainment
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
John Mulaney
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Remembers Betty White Nailing the ‘Risqué Humor’ on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’

Comedy icon Carol Burnett reflected on Betty White’s ability to walk onto The Carol Burnett Show and nail any sketch she starred in. “She’d come on my show, and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she’d roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy,” Burnett told People in celebration of White’s 100th birthday. “She’s not a stand-up. She’s not a jokester. It’s the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet New Pic#Vietnamese#B Nh#The Instagram Story
iheart.com

Celebrity Deaths: All The Stars We Lost In 2021

2021 has been a year like no other. Many of our beloved stars passed away, leaving an undeniable mark on the world of fashion, music, television and film. Check out the list below of all the souls we lost this year. Our well wishes to all of their family and friends.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

'I Had the Love of My Life': Betty White's Love Story with Husband Allen Ludden

Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy