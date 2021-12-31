ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spielberg’s West Side Story better than original

By Martin City Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long time since something outside the realm of superheroes or space wizards has blown me away at the theater, but Steven Spielberg’s revival of West Side Story did just that. It’s a cinematic achievement on the level of Spielberg’s greatest, period, and when we’re talking Jaws and Jurassic...

Hyperallergic

The New West Side Story Brings the Show’s Father Issues to the Fore

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». At the end of the new film adaptation of West Side Story, we see a dedication in sunflower-tinged lettering: “For Dad.” It’s a message from director Steven Spielberg to his father Arnold, who passed away in August 2020. But there aren’t any dads in the film itself. The warring gangs on the Upper West Side of the late 1950s, the white Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks, are furiously figuring out where they belong (and who doesn’t belong) amidst such absences. The complicated legacy of the original stage musical is contoured by the ease with which it is blended into pop culture and the seriousness with which we consider its ideas about gender and identity. This new adaptation, written by Tony Kushner, is suffused with the tension between the dearth of father figures and the long shadow of patriarchal masculinity.
classical-music.com

David Newman talks West Side Story

David Newman is one of Hollywood’s most talented composers, having scored dozens of classic films – such as Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Anastasia, Jingle All the Way, The Nutty Professor and Matilda. His family is steeped in Hollywood film music history, with his father – the...
Showbiz411

Forbes Publishes a Phony Story about a West Side Story Sequel, Theater Denies and Explains Mag’s Error

There is no sequel to “West Side Story” coming. We will not be getting the Further Adventures of Maria After Tony Dies. But Forbes.com, still using a network of amateurs to fill its website pages, posted an announcement of such a project two days ago. It was actually called “‘West Side Story’ Sequel In The Works As Ethnic Groups Reclaim Their Stories” by someone named Marc A. Hershberg. His bio says he coves the business of theater. He’s also an entertainment lawyer, he says.
Cinema Blend

West Side Story’s Iris Menas On The ‘Joyful’ Collaborative Process Bringing A Transgender Anybodys To Life

2021 has been a year chock-full of movie musicals. Even the prolific filmmaker Steven Spielberg got in on the fun, releasing his take on West Side Story in time for the Holiday Season. This new take on the beloved musical made a number of changes to the characters, including the handling of the character Anybodys. And West Side Story actor iris menas recently explained to CinemaBlend the ‘“joyful” collaboration she had bringing a transgender version of the character to life.
Current Publishing

‘West Side Story’ remake delivers satisfying punch

Often, the best motion picture musicals are those written directly for the big screen. Think “Singin’ in the Rain” (in which Donald O’Connor dances up the walls) or “Mary Poppins,” in which Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke sing and dance with cartoon characters. Film is an art form all to itself, so why not use it in accordance with the musical structure? Conversely, Broadway musicals – made for stage sets – don’t often translate well to the big screen. They often come off as filmed stage productions.
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: West Side Story's Ariana DeBose Named Best Supporting Actress by the Los Angeles Film Critics

Ariana DeBose in "West Side Story" Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Tony nominee and former Broadway.com vlogger Ariana DeBose is wowing audiences as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake. Now she has been recognized by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association as the Best Supporting Actress of the year for her performance in the film. DeBose was last see on Broadway in Summer and her credits include A Bronx Tale, Hamilton, Pippin, Motown The Musical and Bring It On. Watch Spielberg discuss her performance below.
CinemaBlend

How Many Oscar Nominations Will West Side Story Get?

Steven Spielberg’s new adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical West Side Story feels like the grand finale to a year packed with great movie musicals. It’s the kind of project that was destined for Oscar gold from its conception. Awards are more in sight than ever, as the film managed to surpass high expectations with its dazzling craftsmanship, sparking conversation about if it’s even better than the 1961 film adaptation, which received 11 nominations. Will West Side Story follow in its footsteps?
kfrxfm.com

‘West Side Story’ Sequel in the Works

It looks like a sequel to West Side Story is on the way. According to an article in Forbes, the sequel will follow Maria after her Tony was murdered. The numbers say the Steven Spielberg version of the classic tale didn’t do well in theaters, just like almost every film during the pandemic.
theplaylist.net

David Alvarez’s Incredible ‘West Side Story’…Story [Interview]

David Alvarez won a Tony Award at the age of 15 for playing the title role in “Billy Elliott.” He is one of the youngest people to ever win a Tony Award and, seemingly, the opportunities on Broadway and Hollywood were bright and prosperous. He’d been dancing and on stage since he was a kid, but he made a decision few would expect. At the age of 17, he left the business and as he puts it “gave it all up” to join the Army.
Connecticut Post

How Janusz Kamiński Used Light and Shadows to Create Drama in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Steven Spielberg and cinematographer Janusz Kamiński first collaborated in 1993 on “Schindler’s List,” and since then, Kamiński has been Spielberg’s go-to cinematographer. “He’s got tremendous visual flair,” Kamiński tells Variety. “He’s very good with blocking scenes. There’s a great operator, Mitch Dubin, who has...
Sioux City Journal

The best films of 2021: 'Belfast,' 'West Side Story' and 'The Power of the Dog'

You can see that as a thread throughout the films that towered in 2021. Family stories played a big part in directors' journeys. The search for truth did, too. And while there were many films that could have made the 10 Best List, these were the ones that created a lasting impression and offered something surprising. Yup, even if one of them was a remake.
