Spielberg’s West Side Story better than original

At the end of the new film adaptation of West Side Story, we see a dedication in sunflower-tinged lettering: "For Dad." It's a message from director Steven Spielberg to his father Arnold, who passed away in August 2020. But there aren't any dads in the film itself. The warring gangs on the Upper West Side of the late 1950s, the white Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks, are furiously figuring out where they belong (and who doesn't belong) amidst such absences. The complicated legacy of the original stage musical is contoured by the ease with which it is blended into pop culture and the seriousness with which we consider its ideas about gender and identity. This new adaptation, written by Tony Kushner, is suffused with the tension between the dearth of father figures and the long shadow of patriarchal masculinity.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO