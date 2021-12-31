ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Teva Planning Swift Appeal of Opioid Judgement in New York

By BioSpace
Phramalive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeva Pharmaceuticals will appeal a potential $1.5 billion judgment against the company in the state of New York for its alleged role in the opioid epidemic. The company said it is preparing a “swift appeal” and also plans to pursue a mistrial in the case. Today, a...

www.pharmalive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Jerusalem’s Teva Pharmaceutical found guilty of fuelling opioid addiction in New York

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a Jerusalem-based Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company, had been found guilty of flaring up an opioid epidemic in the US state of New York, a Jury board had ruled on Thursday and dealt a fatal blow to Teva which had already been languishing amid hundreds of opioid-associated lawsuits across the United States.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Drugmaker Teva fueled opioid addiction in New York, jury finds

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) fueled opioid addiction in New York state, a jury found on Thursday, a setback for a company still facing thousands of other opioid-related lawsuits around the United States. The verdict, which followed a nearly six-month New York state court...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suffolk County, NY
Industry
City
New York City, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
State
California State
State
New York State
City
Ohio, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Government
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
Suffolk County, NY
Business
State
Oklahoma State
Phramalive.com

10 Biggest Novel Drug Approvals of 2021

By the end of November 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported there had been 46 novel drug approvals for the year, and that was just for new chemical entities, not including previously approved drugs authorized for new indications. A few more have been added in December, including AstraZeneca’s Evusheld, a prophylaxis against COVID-19 and Calliditas Therapeutics’ TARPEYO for the treatment of proteinuria associated with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). This article looks at the 10 biggest drug approvals. “Biggest” doesn’t necessarily mean the drugs will have the highest sales – although some will. They are notable for a variety of different reasons, such as being the first drug approved for an indication, fulfilling an unmet medical need, or being the first of its type to be approved for an indication.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phramalive.com

Collegium Pharma Reaches Opioid Settlement with U.S. Government

Specialty pharmaceutical company Collegium Pharmaceutical reached a $2.75 million agreement with the U.S. government to settle 27 pending lawsuits related to the opioid crisis and the company’s sale of Xtampza. The Massachusetts-based company said the agreement would result in a “dismissal with prejudice” of all pending cases against them....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
binghamtonhomepage.com

New York’s Hemp Plan approved by USDA

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State’s Hemp Plan has received federal approval. On Tuesday, State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced that the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets’ Hemp Program Plan was approved by the United States Department of Agriculture. According to Commissioner...
AGRICULTURE
therivernewsroom.com

New York’s COVID Plan for Surviving January

State officials are calling it the “Winter Surge Plan 2.0,” but it’s more like version 1.1. New York’s new plans for the Omicron wave, announced by Governor Kathy Hochul and state officials in a New Year’s Eve press conference on Friday, are mostly tweaks to existing state strategies. It seems clear the virus can mutate and propagate faster than the policy machine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phramalive.com

Ionis and AstraZeneca Commit to ATTR Collaboration Valued at $2.9 Billion

AstraZeneca and Ionis Pharmaceuticals are already looking at the coming year and seeing the potential for their experimental treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), Eplontersen, which was formerly known as IONIS-TTR-L. The two companies are closing out December with the finalization of their collaboration on the development and potential commercialization of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Teva Pharmaceuticals#Judgement#American
Phramalive.com

Palo Alto, Calif.-based BridgeBio Pharma reported topline data from Part A (Month 12) of the company’s Phase III ATTRibute-CM study of acoramidis for symptomatic transthyretin (TTR) amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). The drug failed the study arm.

Https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/ATTR-Study-Results-Baffle-BridgeBio-BioSpace-12-28-21.jpeg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace. Pfizer Inc.’s tafamidis reduced the risk of death for patients with a rare and fatal heart disease by around 30 percent, boosting the prospects of what could be a billion-dollar-a-year drug. https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2018-08-27 05:06:432018-08-30 12:11:50Pfizer rare heart...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Pfizer antiviral pills for Covid may be risky when taken with other medications, experts warn

Pfizer’s new antiviral pills against Covid-19 may not be safe for everyone, experts have cautioned, adding that the new drug could be life-threatening when taken with other medications.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorised Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, for emergency use in those with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill, including older people and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.Paxlovid’s treatment is a combination of two pills — the antiviral nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir — taken over five days, which Pfizer said showed near...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
uticaphoenix.net

FDA OKs second antiviral with Merck pill; US relaxesu00a0COVIDu00a0isolation rulesu00a0for

{ // query dom only after user click if (!vdContainer) { vdContainer = document.getElementById(‘videoDetailsContainer’); vdShow = document.getElementById(‘vdt_show’), vdHide = document.getElementById(‘vdt_hide’); } vdContainer.hidden = !(vdContainer.hidden); // show/hide elements if (vdContainer.hidden) { vdShow.hidden = false; vdHide.hidden = true; } else { if (!flagCaption) { flagCaption = true; fireCaptionAnalytics() } vdShow.hidden = true; vdHide.hidden = false; } }); function fireCaptionAnalytics () { let analytics = document.getElementById(“pageAnalytics”); try { if (analytics) { analytics.fireEvent(`${ga_data.route.basePageType}|${section}|${subsection}|streamline|expandCaption`); } else { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(‘page analytics tag not found’); } } catch (e) { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(e); } } }()); ]]>
HEALTH
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
BGR.com

Critical drug recall: If you take these common meds, call your doctor immediately

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended. The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type...
HEALTH
KTLA

Fauci says CDC may add COVID-19 test requirement for asymptomatic

As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy