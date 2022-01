If you love going to see live Broadway shows, The Florida Orchestra and Opera Tampa, consider becoming an usher for the Straz Center. Ushers go through an orientation class, which includes a tour. After the class, they work two training shows with a senior usher who has been designated as a mentor. The class is three hours long. Ushers must be able to stand for up to three hours if no seats are available to them. They will have to be able to carry plastic bins with programs that could weigh up to 15 pounds.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO