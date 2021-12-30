ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than a hundred ecologists, engineers and environmental scientists sign letter denouncing Utah Lake proposal

The debate surrounding the fate of Utah Lake continued when an open letter denouncing the Utah Lake Restoration Project, signed by over a hundred ecologists, environmental scientists, engineers, natural resource managers, recreational managers, and environmental lawyers was distributed Thursday. The letter, which was signed by 109 individuals publicly and...

www.heraldextra.com

