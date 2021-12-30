ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Entire City

By Editorial
 5 days ago

The Entire City is a new hour-long, biweekly podcast featuring co-hosts Alexander Hogan and Steve Ellerhoff who discuss a different pair of short stories each...

Peace, Love & Soup

Peace, Love & Soup

Peace, Love & Soup radio show/podcast celebrates its 20th show, In the Time of Covid, Batch 1: Anamnesis (the recollection or remembrance of the past; a reminiscence). A collection of stories from long overdue visits with the hosts’ circle of loved ones. Tavé masks up and travels to Southern California to make authentic Hungarian Goulash with actress Julianne Grossman and her husband Tibor Deme (Grossman is the voice of Star Trek’s USS Discovery). Brian reunites with his Burning Man family in the Idyllwild forest campground. Music by Brazilian artist Johnny Franco.
TV & VIDEOS
A New Year at Artichoke

A New Year at Artichoke

Artichoke Community Music kicks off the new year with live music on their stage in the store at 2007 SE Powell Blvd. First Friday Blues with Lloyd Jones, January 7, 7 pm $15 – Oregon roots guitaristJones continues his monthly residency with swampy blues, back porch picking, his serious-as-anthrax funk, soul, roadhouse blues and legendary performance chops to the weekly Friday Night fun.
MUSIC
Bakersfield Mist

Bakersfield Mist

Triangle productions! begins the year with Bakersfield Mist, a comedy written by Stephen Sacks and based on a true story. The play runs January 27-February 12. Maude (Helen Raptis) is a fifty-something unemployed bartender living in a trailer park who buys a painting from a thrift store and convinces herself it’s a lost masterpiece by Jackson Pollock worth millions.
ENTERTAINMENT
Incantation

Incantation

Join ArcoPDX, the Amplified Repertory Chamber Orchestra of Portland, for a new program called Incantation; two intimate evenings of music by 21st century composers in two Portland venues. The concerts feature the US premiere of Train by Moscow composer Alexey Kurbatov, and music from Arvo Pärt, David Baker, Durwynne Hsieh...
PORTLAND, OR
PJCE Winter Concerts

PJCE Winter Concerts

Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble’s (PJCE) winter season opens Saturday, January 8 with a concert featuring a quintet from the Young Jazz Composers Program. The concert starts at 7:30 pm at Loosewig House, 5332 SE Morrison St. Suggested donation at the door $5-$25 or at tinyurl.com/PJCELoosewig. Saturday, February 5, PJCE...
PORTLAND, OR
Milagro's Duende de Lorca

Milagro’s Duende de Lorca

Milagro’s new stage presentation, Duende de Lorca, follows the early life of Surrealist poet Federico García Lorca. At age 27, as a struggling artist living with his parents, his puppet plays were laughed at by critics. In search of duende, Lorca’s travels through New York and Cuba become...
THEATER & DANCE

