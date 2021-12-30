The Entire City

Mechanical engineer and musician Tristan Shone is the man behind the industrial drone-doom one-man band Author & Punisher. A new album called Krüller is due February 11 via Relapse Records, featuring newly upgraded musical machines, revised vocal processing, and guest players including Tool’s Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor. The video for the first single “Drone Carrying Dread” was directed by Monte Legaspi and features illustrations from album cover artist Zlatko Mitev. Shone says the album was thematically inspired by Octavia E. Butler’s Parable series. “I had just gotten home from the final tour of the Beastland album cycle, and I spent a couple weeks updating my overall tones with a nice balance of sub, saw-synth, and tube amp. This track was basically the one where it all clicked and I had these chords that resonated just right, shaking the entire warehouse. It’s a simple but raw progression that was ripe for the addition of melodic guitars, as well as synthesizer programming from myself and co-producer Jason Begin [Vytear]. Lyrically, it’s about escape and survival, as the events that were unfolding in 2020 were prophesied by the [Parable] books I was reading throughout the year.” Shone, who creates custom musical instruments for performances and recordings, is also launching an audio gear company called Drone Machines.

