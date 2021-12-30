ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Milagro’s Duende de Lorca

By Editorial
southeastexaminer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilagro’s new stage presentation, Duende de Lorca, follows the early life of Surrealist poet Federico García Lorca. At age 27, as a struggling artist living with his parents, his puppet plays were laughed at by critics. In search of duende, Lorca’s travels through New York and Cuba...

www.southeastexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

'Frozen' Actress Sayaka Kanda Dies After Fall at Hotel

Singer and actress Sayaka Kanda died after falling from a hotel balcony in Sapporo, a city in northern Japan, on Saturday. She was 35. Kanda was best known for voicing Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney's Frozen. Takako Matsu, who voiced Elsa in the Japanese dub, called her work with Kanda an "irreplaceable treasure."
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salvador Dalí
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Did Grichka Bogdanoff have a wife?

GRICHKA Bogandoff was a French television personality who was also a presenter, producer, and scientific essayist alongside his twin brother Igor. On December 28, 2021, it was reported that Bogandoff had passed away. Was Grichka Bogdanoff married?. There is little known about Bogdanoff's personal life, however, he had no known...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Performing#Musical Theater#Afro#Se Stark St#Milagro Org
The Independent

Igor death: Bogdanoff twin dies ‘from Covid’ days after brother Grichka

French TV star Igor Bogdanoff has died at the age of 72.The TV personality’s death came just six days after that of his identical twin brother Grichka, who died on 28 December.According to reports, both men died after catching Covid-19. However, this has not been confirmed by their families.A statement from Igor’s agent was shared with French media, reading: “In peace and love, surrounded by his children and his family, Igor Bogdanoff left for the light on Monday January 3, 2022.” He is survived by his ex-wife, the writer Amélie de Bourbon-Parme, and their six children.The Bogdanoff brothers...
SCIENCE
People

Ice Cube Says Chris Tucker Turned Down $12M for Role in Friday Sequel Due to 'Religious Reasons'

Ice Cube claims his Friday costar Chris Tucker turned down $12 million to reprise his role in the sequel. The duo's 1995 comedy was a hit, spawning two sequels: 2000's Next Friday and 2002's Friday After Next. Tucker, however, did not return to play Smokey in the subsequent films because of what Ice Cube, who was also a producer on the movies, said were "religious reasons."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NME

Watch Lizzo cover Erykah Badu’s ‘Tyrone’ with cheeky lyric changes referencing Drake and Chris Evans

Lizzo has covered an Erykah Badu classic during her set at Miami’s Art Basel over the weekend – while ad-libbing some new lyrics of her own. Performing as part of an American Express concert series entitled AmEx Unstaged on December 5, the singer covered Badu’s track ‘Tyrone’ – which Badu herself originally released in 1997 on her live album ‘Live’.
MUSIC
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Deadline

Max Julien Dies: Star Of Film Cult Classic ‘The Mack’ Was 88

Max Julien, best known for his starring role in the 1973 blaxploitation film The Mack, died Saturday on his birthday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his friends. He was 88 and no cause of death has been revealed. “A statement from his public relations team praised his character. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.” Julien’s role in The Mack became a classic, snips of it oft-quoted in hip-hop by such...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Patton Oswalt Says He and Dave Chappelle “100 Percent Disagree About Transgender Rights, Representation”

Patton Oswalt is offering an apology and sharing some reflections on his longtime friendship with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle. Friday night on Instagram, Oswalt posted a photo alongside Chappelle and shared that after performing at the Seattle Center, Chappelle had texted him to come visit and do a guest set at the arena he was performing in next door. “Why not? I waved good-bye to this hell-year with a genius that I started comedy with 34 years ago. He works an arena like he’s talking to one person and charming their skin off. Anyway, I ended the year with a real...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy