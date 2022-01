Alabama men's basketball is up four spots in the latest AP Poll to No. 15. The Crimson Tide fell one spot in the USA Today Coaches Poll down to No. 20. The Crimson Tide played one game this past week, squeaking passed then ranked No. 14 Tennessee 73-68 in Tuscaloosa to improve to 10-3 on the year. Noah Gurley led the way for Alabama in the SEC opener. The graduate transfer scored 20 points and collected 10 rebounds off the bench.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO