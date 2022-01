The group that got me through a difficult time recently was Ateez. 2020 was a rough year for me. The start of the pandemic was stressful. Many businesses closed down, including my job, so I had to receive government assistance to pay bills. Within the first few months of the pandemic, I ended up losing my mother to Covid 😔. The financial stress and the passing of my mother were almost too much for me to handle. During the lockdown, I got back into K-pop, and Ateez was one of the groups that caught my attention. I watched a lot of their past and present content, they gave off a really sweet chaotic vibe that I really love.

