The Wrens co-leader Charles Bissell has confirmed that his new album will not be released under the name used by the New Jersey band. Bissell had previously been teasing that a new Wrens record was on the way, set to be the long-awaited follow-up to the band’s 2003 cult classic ‘The Meadowlands’. However, it now appears that Bissell will join co-writer Kevin Whelan in taking those songs to a new project.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO