Les Schwab Invitational Day 5: Link Academy takes the title

The final day of the LSI has had Missouri team beating Tualatin 83-60 for 25th tourney title.

Link Academy of Missouri routed Tualatin 83-60 to win the 25th Les Schwab Invitational title Thursday at Liberty High School.

The Branson, Missouri team moved to 20-0. Tarris Reed Jr., a 6-10, 230-pound power forward and Michigan commit, had 20 points. The team had 14 steals and forced 19 Tualatin turnovers. Link led 42-25 at halftime.

Noah Ogoli led Tualatin (9-1) with 24 points, going 10 of 19 from the field and hitting four 3-pointers.

Beaverton beat Barlow 59-43 to place third at Liberty. Barlow placed fourth.

Max Elmgren led the Beavers (7-3) with 18 points. Trevon Hamilton added 17. They combined to make 11 of 19 shots from the field.

The Beavers shot .531 from the field and held Barlow (5-4) to .400. Beaverton outrebounded Barlow 31-16, led by Philip Rosenfeld's eight boards.

Connor Hills hit three 3-pointers and led the Bruins with 16 points.

Thursday's results

Link Academy 83, Tualatin 60 (Title game)

Beaverton 59, Barlow 43 (3rd place game)

Cleveland 62, Jesuit 57 (5th place game)

Central Catholic 76, David Douglas 30 (Consolation champ game)

Roosevelt 82, Lake Oswego 77 (Consolation)

Tigard 55, Canby 44 (Consolation)

Churchill 69, Sherwood 62 (Consolation)

Gresham 62, Evergreen 40 (Consolation)

Top performances

Tarris Reed Jr., Link Academy, 20 points

Noah Ogoli, Tualatin, 24 points (10 of 19 from field, four 3-pointers)

Max Elmgren,Beaverton, 18 points

Connor Hills, Barlow, 16 points

Christian Green, Cleveland, 20 points

Tyree Blake, Jesuit, 16 points

Isaac Carr, Central Catholic, 14 points

Jay'Vanni Sarchi, David Douglas, 12 points

Terrence Hill, Roosevelt, 33 points (10 of 22 from field, three 3-pointers), nine rebounds

Grady Winters, Lake Oswego, 28 points, 11 rebounds

RJ Alexander, Gresham, 17 points (5 of 7 on 3-pointers)

Arthur Ban, Evergreen, 10 points, 10 rebounds

Samaje Morgan, Churchill, 29 points (11 of 15 from field, 4 of 5 on 3-pointers)

Owen Caudle, Sherwood, 21 points

Kalim Brown, Tigard, 21 points

Payton Meyers, Canby, 20 points

The bracket

Round 1, Dec. 26-27

Link Academy (MO) 80, Tigard 45

Jesuit 68, Canby 52

Roosevelt 70, Gresham 68

Barlow 56, Sherwood 51

Cleveland 80, David Douglas 53

Beaverton 54, Central Catholic 52

Tualatin 78, Churchill 49

Lake Oswego 78, Evergreen (WA) 37

Quarterfinals, Dec. 28

Link Academy 70, Jesuit 43

Barlow 80, Roosevelt 74

Beaverton 66, Cleveland 65

Tualatin 77, Lake Oswego 67

Consolation Round 1, Dec. 28

Canby 65, Evergreen (WA) 61

Central Catholic 67, Churchill 38

Tigard 61, Gresham 59

David Douglas vs. Sherwood (canceled due to weather. David Douglas advances in consolation bracket)

Semifinals, Dec. 29

Link Academy 84, Barlow 51

Tualatin 76, Beaverton 44

Consolation matchups, Dec. 29

Sherwood 68, Evergreen (WA) 60

Churchill 68, Gresham 63

David Douglas 75, Canby 68

Central Catholic 68, Tigard 37

Roosevelt 71, Jesuit 67

Cleveland 85, Lake Oswego 77

