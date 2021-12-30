ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Save The Wave Playlist (12.30.21)

By Drew Bailey
c895.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSave The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, December 30th, 2021. Yazoo – Don’t Go (Re-Remix) Talking Heads – Life During Wartime (Edge Remix) The English Beat – Save It For Later (Edge Remix) The Psychedelic Furs – Here Come Cowboys (12”...

www.c895.org

Comments / 0

Related
theobelisk.net

The Obelisk Show on Gimme Metal Playlist: Episode 74 (Yes, Again)

Some extenuating circumstances here leading to a repeat posting of this playlist. What does that mean? Fair question!. This show was originally supposed to air on Dec. 10, but there were some last-minute technical difficulties — the nature of which I don’t even know, so it’s not like I’m keeping secrets — and it didn’t happen. Hey, I’ve done (apparently) 74 episodes of this show and that’s never happened before, so I consider that a pretty impressive run.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigestonline.com

A Winter Holiday Playlist: Post-Punk (& More) Edition

I’m not gonna sugarcoat it–I hate the holidays, and most of all, I hate holiday music. That being said, I love spending time with my nearest and dearest, eating good food, enjoying plenty of drinks, and wrapping gifts. (I like fancy gift wrap that would make Marie Antoinette envious, OK?) However, you will not catch me putting reindeer antlers on my car, singing carols, or freaking out because the holiday dinner isn’t “perfect.” So it should surprise no one that my idea of a holiday playlist doesn’t include carols and has everything to do with something akin to “at least there’s wine.” While there are plenty of lists out there, I decided to do something a bit different. Such as choosing underrated tracks (like Nick Cave’s “Fifteen Feet of Pure White Snow” rather than “Hallelujah”) and mixing in other genres. Alright, that’s enough of my anti-holiday ranting—let’s get on with my subjective holiday playlist, post-punk (and more) edition!
MUSIC
Huron Daily Tribune

This Spotify playlist will get you in the holiday spirit (plus, a few to avoid)

Whether it’s decorating cookies, cooking Christmas dinner or attending a holiday party, a good playlist is the perfect accompaniment. Every year, new songs join the ranks of popular holiday must-listens. 2021 is no different as a few more were released including a collaboration song by Ed Sheeran and Elton John called “Merry Christmas” and Michael Bublé’s “The Christmas Sweater.”
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Time Cutouts (Waving bye)

John Bruce Wallace is a free-jazz solo performer interested in freely improvised music with a focus on generating extended sound statements within the options afforded through solo performance. An acknowledged, accomplished guitar virtuoso working to create a new voice for the electric guitar, creating a new approach to the instrument he invented a new technique of playing while continuously changing the pitch of his electric guitar, in free improvisation, he revamped the modern guitar tradition and, using the technical possibilities of his instrument, transferred it into an individual sound language.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Ant
c895.org

DAF Encore: I’m Not That Innocent. Also, support public radio!

For our last mix of the year, we had WIlliam hand-pick his favorite mix from 2021. He picked our first one. Hope you enjoyed it!. ALSO! It’s a great time to donate to your favorite public radio station!. Thanks to the CARES Act, you can take up $300 off...
MUSIC
Variety

The Weeknd to Release New Album, ‘Dawn FM,’ on Friday

After months of teases, the Weeknd has finally announced that his new album, “Dawn FM,” will be dropping on Friday (Jan. 7). He unveiled  the news in a characteristically cryptic video that, in line with his series of videos from his previous album, “After Hours,” finds him well dressed, in some kind of peril, and involves a beautiful woman. But rather than the busted-nose image of “After Hours,” this one finds him aged at the end. Several film-score-like snippets from what may be his new single, which soundtracks the clip. The album is billed “”A new sonic univerrse from the mind...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Trumbiten share their playlist (Lamb of God, The Haunted, In Flames)

Share the post "Trumbiten share their playlist (Lamb of God, The Haunted, In Flames)" Swedish heavy metal duo (consisting of father and son, Tommy and Adam Arngren) Trumbiten recently released a playthrough music video for their song “Break Out,” which appears on their recently release EP titled ‘Out.’ ICYMI, we also recently premiered the band’s new lyric video for track “Run.”
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wave#The Perfect Kiss#The Buggles#The Psychedelic Furs#Dead Or Alive#Dance Mix#Twitter#Djtrentvon#Trentvon Com#Twitch Tv Djtrentvon
Telegraph

Bruce Springsteen leads ageing rockers in race to cash in music rights

Bruce Springsteen fans treated to a special New York set last month were unaware of the career-defining moment taking place off stage. Just a day after he joined Steve Earle and The Dukes for a charity performance, The Boss unveiled a $500m (£369m) music rights sale that cemented his place in rock's hall of fame.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Jason Boland Trades Red Dirt for Outer Space on a Concept Album About Alien Abduction

Since becoming one of Red Dirt and Texas country’s flagship acts in the late Nineties and early 2000s, Jason Boland & the Stragglers have been a steady, reliable source of smart, gritty songwriting and hearty country-rock albums. But after 20-plus years, it’s not always easy for Boland to continue generating new ideas at the same pace. “We’re nine studio albums in and I’m starting to get to that point of, ‘What do you say to people?’” he says, sipping coffee in the lobby of Nashville’s boutique Russell Hotel with a scarf loosely bundled around his neck and a Jim Ward hat...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Nas – “Wave Gods” (Feat. A$AP Rocky & DJ Premier)

It’s been a big year for Nas. His 2020 release King’s Disease earned him his first Grammy, and then he followed that up with the sequel King’s Disease II, which garnered him another Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. Apparently he didn’t slow down in the process of making the sister albums. Tonight, he’s already back with another sequel. It’s called Magic, and you can hear the entire thing now.
MUSIC
Variety

Rare Lou Reed Demos Released by RCA in Copyright-Extending Move, and Then Quickly Withdrawn

A 17-track album of demos recorded by Lou Reed titled “I’m So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos” was briefly released by RCA/ Sony Music on iTunes in Europe over the holiday in an apparent “copyright dump” to extend the company’s’ ownership of the recordings. The album, which was not available in the U.S., was posted on iTunes beginning on Dec. 23 but removed a couple of days later. “I’m So Free” includes rough versions of nearly every song from Reed’s self-titled 1972 debut solo album and his breakthrough follow-up, “Transformer” — several of which he originally wrote and recorded with the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Music
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
c895.org

You got me crying (was: Richard J Dalton vs. DJ Lightray Playlist)

The first song every week is the only song we could agree on. Listen again: https://www.c895.org/show/drive-at-5/ Cascada – Everytime We Touch – Hardwell & Maurice West Remix. –> LIGHTRAY. Gwen Stefani vs. Fedde Le Grand – Let Me Hollaback (Lightray Clean Mashup) Janet Jackson vs. DMNDS _...
MUSIC
Variety

The Weeknd Turns Into an Old Man for the Cover of His New Album, ‘Dawn FM’

Plenty of pop stars get tired of looking perfect all the time and do things to mess up or dirty up their images — but Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a. the Weeknd, has taken that to a new level over the course of the past two years. In videos and other appearances for his “After Hours” album and its surreal bad-night-in-Las-Vegas storyline, he used prosthetics to make his face appear beaten, bruised, swathed in bandages and even overloaded with botox — and for his new album, “Dawn FM,” which drops this Friday, he’s apparently decided to age himself 40 years. The Weeknd revealed...
CELEBRITIES
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy