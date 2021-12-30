Save The Wave Playlist (12.30.21)

I’m not gonna sugarcoat it–I hate the holidays, and most of all, I hate holiday music. That being said, I love spending time with my nearest and dearest, eating good food, enjoying plenty of drinks, and wrapping gifts. (I like fancy gift wrap that would make Marie Antoinette envious, OK?) However, you will not catch me putting reindeer antlers on my car, singing carols, or freaking out because the holiday dinner isn’t “perfect.” So it should surprise no one that my idea of a holiday playlist doesn’t include carols and has everything to do with something akin to “at least there’s wine.” While there are plenty of lists out there, I decided to do something a bit different. Such as choosing underrated tracks (like Nick Cave’s “Fifteen Feet of Pure White Snow” rather than “Hallelujah”) and mixing in other genres. Alright, that’s enough of my anti-holiday ranting—let’s get on with my subjective holiday playlist, post-punk (and more) edition!

