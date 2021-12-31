This image is for use with this specific article only**

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

By Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images
Paducah Sun
Cover picture for the articleFDA expected to broaden Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility to youths ages 12 to...

www.paducahsun.com

SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
BGR.com

Critical drug recall: If you take these common meds, call your doctor immediately

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended. The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type...
scitechdaily.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Could More Effectively Treat Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19 Pneumonia

A proof-of-concept trial has identified a drug that may offer benefit some patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia. A proof-of-concept trial led by the Universities of Birmingham and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust has identified a drug that may offer benefit some patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia. The CATALYST trial...
foodsafetynews.com

FDA report on antimicrobial sales for use in food animals lacking some specifics

– Opinion – In recent days, the Food and Drug Administration released the 2020 Summary Report on Antimicrobials Sold or Distributed for Use in Food-Producing Animals, which showed sales levels close to those from recent years. These data have been compiled annually since 2011 as part of a regulatory reaction to the role of veterinary antimicrobial use in the development of resistance.
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
batonrougenews.net

26-year-old dies after one dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine

New Zealand officials announced on Monday that a 26-year-old's death has been formally linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after he suffered a rare heart inflammation following his first dose of the Covid jab. In a statement, the country's Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board, confirmed the myocarditis that had led...
Fox News

Maryland doctor says people are 'going to die' after Biden admin uses faulty data to snub antibody treatments

A doctor in Maryland said he had to cancel potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for about 250 people over the last week after the federal government stopped distributing treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they aren't effective against omicron, even though the delta variant, which the drugs are effective at treating, was still dominant at the time.
shefinds

Immune-Boosting Vitamins You Should Be Taking Every Morning, According To Doctors

The time has come upon us when everyone either has the sniffles, a full blown cold, or are fighting off one of the latter. Cold and flu season has always just been par for the course, but with the added pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, even a tickle in your throat can be a cause for concern. Now more than ever, it’s important to invest in your immune system’s function so that you can fight off illnesses before they start. This starts with eating well, exercising, and managing stress. But, supplements can be a helpful resource to make up for what you’re not getting in your diet and lifestyle. Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, PhD shared with us some of her favorite vitamins for immunity support.
