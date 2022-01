When it comes to building a more prosperous future for everyone, partnerships are key. Reston-based IT company Octo recognizes this, which is why they established a community impact partnership supported within its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee. Octo is proud to support H.O.P.E. Project DC (“HOPE Project”), a community IT training program benefiting young adults in the D.C. metro area and beyond. The training program was founded by Raymond Bell in 2009, and he continues to lead the program today—over a decade and 2,000+ graduates later.

RESTON, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO