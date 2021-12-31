Pour One Out for These Reality TV Couples Who Broke Up in 2021

It was a great year for television in general, but it was arguably an even better year for reality TV. With much of the world still mired in the pandemic, reality television found new ways to innovate and excite, whether that meant shaking up formats à la Survivor, teeing up storylines with a larger cultural impact (Big Brother, The Real World Homecoming), or delivering pure, unadulterated chaos, as is the norm on Selling Sunset and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Here's a look back at ten of the most memorable reality television moments of the year, listed in chronological order:
Comments / 0