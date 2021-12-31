ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Pour One Out for These Reality TV Couples Who Broke Up in 2021

wvli927.com
 3 days ago

Sometimes, reality bites. While many couples...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

thecut.com

Guess Which Selling Sunset Couple Broke Up?

In news that probably won’t surprise any Selling Sunset fans, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have officially split, People magazine reports. The announcement comes approximately five months after Stause confirmed their romance in an Instagram post captioned “The JLo effect,” a pronouncement that still confuses me. As...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Reality Bites
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: Can a couple make it if one of them can’t keep up with the other’s career?

Carolyn: My current relationship really has the opportunity to grow into something significant. Problem: I am not economically stable enough, or even professionally compatible with my girlfriend. In both cases, she far surpasses me. It’s made me feel as if this relationship has an alarm clock that will go off, then it will all be over. How does one not focus on these issues in a metropolitan, career-oriented city such as D.C.?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Primetimer

Ten Moments That Defined Reality TV in 2021

It was a great year for television in general, but it was arguably an even better year for reality TV. With much of the world still mired in the pandemic, reality television found new ways to innovate and excite, whether that meant shaking up formats à la Survivor, teeing up storylines with a larger cultural impact (Big Brother, The Real World Homecoming), or delivering pure, unadulterated chaos, as is the norm on Selling Sunset and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Here's a look back at ten of the most memorable reality television moments of the year, listed in chronological order:
TV SHOWS
Ok Magazine

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Plan 'Over The Top' Wedding Ceremony: 'The Idea Is To Stream Their Love Story'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are gearing up for their walk down the aisle, and their uber-romantic plans for the big day may have guests rolling their eyes. The Poosh founder, 42, “has hired a writer and a videographer to re-create all the magical moments of their time together,” spills an insider, who says the pair had a personal photographer following them around even before going Insta official with their relationship last February.
RELATIONSHIPS
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Brad Pitt’s Daughter’s Refusal To Turn Her Back On Him Causes Tension Between Her, Maddox, Pax, Zahara?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is upset with her siblings for refusing to celebrate Christmas with their dad?. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her five siblings are very close. In fact, their doting mom, Angelina Jolie previously shared how Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox have been helping each other out following their parents’ divorce.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Was Serving Up the Main Course at Dinner in This Mugler Dress

All due respect to the chef at Carbone in Miami, but Lori Harvey was serving up the main course on Tuesday night when she showed up for dinner in a sheer Mugler dress covered in perfectly-placed cut-outs. As the chilled oysters and creamy pasta graced the center of the table, Lori sat looking like $1,000 bucks ($1,131, to be precise) in the scoop-neck ensemble, covered in a wave-like star print that accentuated her curves and led our eyes straight to the massive cut-out on her back.
CELEBRITIES

