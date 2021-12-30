Six pharmacy technician licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60607 during Q1

Did you receive some money over the holiday season and are itching to buy yourself something nice? You can use the power of credit cards to maximize your budget -- and get extras like purchase protection. All of our picks for the best credit cards for shopping in the new year have no annual fees, and many feature solid 0% introductory APR periods, competitive welcome bonuses and cash-back rewards programs.

