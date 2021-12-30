James Harden Says Kevin Durant Is MVP 'For Definite,' Talks Kyrie Irving's Return to Nets

Here's 5 reasons why the Nets lost to the Grizzlies. James Harden, Ja Morant, Rebounding, Steven Adams, and Desmond Bane. Lets break down why the Nets lost to Memphis. The Brooklyn Nets lost 118-104 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane were unstoppable as Kevin Durant and James Harden went cold. The Nets don’t look as dangerous as they did last year and seem to be struggling with fast, physical guards who can punish their lack of quickness. The Nets bench almost came through in the 4th and nearly brought the game back from a 28 point deficit. Ja Morant ended with 36 points and 8 assists, proving why he is one of the best young talents in the league. Steven Adams also played a big role in controlling the paint and helped the Grizzlies dominate the boards. Check out the web-story for highlights of the game and remember to sign up at SportsTalkLine.com to join our sports loving community and chat it up! #NBA #GrindCity #JaMorant.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO