James Harden Says Kevin Durant Is MVP 'For Definite,' Talks Kyrie Irving's Return to Nets

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets, no matter combating thru injuries, COVID-19 components and no Kyrie Irving to this level in the season, are silent 23-9 and atop the Eastern Convention standings. A wide trigger of that has been the play of Kevin Durant, and teammate James Harden told ESPN's Malika Andrews...

Mic

Kyrie Irving and his willful ignorance finally beat the Brooklyn Nets

After 35 games, some cringeworthy Instagram posts, and a very public battle between a multibillion dollar franchise and one of its star players, the Kyrie Irving saga is moving closer to its end. And Irving — along with willful ignorance — won out. On Wednesday, the basketball superstar will make his season debut for the Brooklyn Nets in a road game against the Indiana Pacers, a move that comes after the Nets’ roster has been besieged in recent weeks by injuries and a Covid surge.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kyrie Irving News

After missing nearly half of the 2021-22 NBA season, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is on the verge of finally making his season debut. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Kyrie is expected to make his season debut this Wednesday in a road game against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets play the Memphis Grizzlies at the Barclays Center tonight, but even if Kyrie was fit, he couldn’t play.
NBA
FanSided

Kyrie Irving’s best quotes since the Nets announced his return

Seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving, in a room of dimmed light, recently poured his heart out on Instagram live. He spoke about having the game that he loves taken away from him because of the league’s mandate and his personal decision. Irving selflessly spoke from pure emotion. Not just about...
NBA
sportstalkline.com

Short-handed Clippers rally to beat Nets 120-116

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers came to Brooklyn with out their coach and a range of their top possible avid gamers. The Nets couldn’t convince themselves that LA’s patchwork lineup might per chance per chance beat them. “I point out, it’s pure when a...
NBA
sportstalkline.com

Nets beginning to utilizing LaMarcus Aldridge-Nic Claxton tandem again

Of the total diversified rotation diversifications the Nets were compelled to make employ of this season attributable to accidents and COVID-19 factors, coach Steve Nash hadn’t tried utilizing a colossal lineup that comprises centers LaMarcus Aldridge and Nic Claxton as a starting tandem until Thursday night. Doubtlessly the most...
NBA
ESPN

Morant leads Grizzlies over Nets; Antonio Brown looking on

NEW YORK -- — Ja Morant scored 36 points and five Grizzlies scored in double figures as Memphis extended its winning streak to five games with a 118-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. Desmond Bane scored 29 points, Brandon Clarke added 16, and Jarrett Culver and...
NBA
sportstalkline.com

Why the Nets Lost to Memphis

Here's 5 reasons why the Nets lost to the Grizzlies. James Harden, Ja Morant, Rebounding, Steven Adams, and Desmond Bane. Lets break down why the Nets lost to Memphis. The Brooklyn Nets lost 118-104 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane were unstoppable as Kevin Durant and James Harden went cold. The Nets don’t look as dangerous as they did last year and seem to be struggling with fast, physical guards who can punish their lack of quickness. The Nets bench almost came through in the 4th and nearly brought the game back from a 28 point deficit. Ja Morant ended with 36 points and 8 assists, proving why he is one of the best young talents in the league. Steven Adams also played a big role in controlling the paint and helped the Grizzlies dominate the boards. Check out the web-story for highlights of the game and remember to sign up at SportsTalkLine.com to join our sports loving community and chat it up! #NBA #GrindCity #JaMorant.
NBA
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Kyrie Irving’s return could lift slumping Nets

Kyrie Irving could be coming back when the Brooklyn Nets need him most. Mired in a season-high three-game losing streak, the Nets hope to have the previously exiled Irving back on the hardwood Wednesday night in Indiana. “How he feels and whether we determine it is safe for him to...
NBA
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
NBA

