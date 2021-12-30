Art on Loan 2022: Call for Artists

The Wormfarm Institute is pleased to announce a national call for artist proposals for its biennial Farm/Art DTour on October 1–10, 2022. Described as an “agri/cultural excursion,” the DTour is a self-guided drive through 50 miles of Sauk County, Wisconsin, located on the edge of the famed Driftless Region. Travelers experience scenic, winding roads and working lands punctuated by temporary site-responsive artworks, pasture performances, roadside poetry, educational Field Notes, local food markets, and more. Year after year, the Farm/Art DTour draws thousands of visitors from the region and across the country with its invitation to experience a landscape and rural communities where farming plays a central, though changing, role.
