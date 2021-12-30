ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Art on Loan 2022: Call for Artists

ssprd.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Suburban Public Art Committee is seeking submissions from local artists for the 2022 Art on Loan program. Artists are invited to apply by...

www.ssprd.org

Comments / 0

Related
Estes Park Trail Gazette

“Meet the New Artists” at the Art Center

“Meet the New Artists” featuring new Art Center artist members Jennifer Shoemaker, Tim Diffenderfer, Diane Watson and Andrea Gabel. Jennifer Shoemaker: “Art changes our world and allows us to share our experience and interpretation with others. Within the arts, the unique profession of Scientific Illustration seamlessly integrates science and art in interpreting and conveying scientific concepts with the combination of scientific knowledge and artistic skills. Combining my love of both art and science, I spent an ideal career as a staff artist and scientific illustrator with Federal natural resource agencies, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Biological Resources Division of the U.S. Geological Survey. My work led to designing and creating artwork and illustrations for books, publications, displays, presentations and exhibits for research audiences as well as the general public.
CENTER, CO
Hyperallergic

Wormfarm Institute Releases Call for Artists for 2022 Farm/Art DTour

The Wormfarm Institute is pleased to announce a national call for artist proposals for its biennial Farm/Art DTour on October 1–10, 2022. Described as an “agri/cultural excursion,” the DTour is a self-guided drive through 50 miles of Sauk County, Wisconsin, located on the edge of the famed Driftless Region. Travelers experience scenic, winding roads and working lands punctuated by temporary site-responsive artworks, pasture performances, roadside poetry, educational Field Notes, local food markets, and more. Year after year, the Farm/Art DTour draws thousands of visitors from the region and across the country with its invitation to experience a landscape and rural communities where farming plays a central, though changing, role.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
pasoroblesdailynews.com

Art Center Morro Bay calling for artists for ‘For the Birds’ exhibit

– Art Center Morro Bay presents its annual “For the Birds” art exhibition in partnership with the Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival and Pacific Wildlife Care. This show celebrates aviators, small and large, Earth’s co-habitants, evolving and living here well before us. They have been a source of inspiration for millenia. From the locale of the Morro Bay National Estuary, Morro Bay Art Association hosts this visual art event honoring a vast array of indigenous species of birds and all bird-related art concepts and interpretations.
MORRO BAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
santivachronicle.com

Art League Artists Announced For January at Community House

Works by Sanibel-Captiva Art League artists Nancy Sperte and Audrey Otto, pictured, will be exhibited throughout January at The Sanibel Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way. The Community House is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. A virtual show is also available at sanibelcommunityhouse.net. Post navigation. Holiday...
SANIBEL, FL
thetahoeweekly.com

Call for Truckee art

The Public Art Commission of Truckee is requesting proposals from an artist or artist team to create an outdoor artwork for a newly installed concrete retaining wall in downtown Truckee. The artwork will be installed on the retaining wall on Brockway Road that sits below Cottonwood along the Legacy Trail.
TRUCKEE, CA
palmbeachculture.com

Call for Artists: 36th Annual All Florida Exhibition

This annual show at Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers, FL is the most anticipated of the year. As the name suggests, this exhibition features pieces created by artists working in a wide variety of media from all over the 65,000 square miles that make up Florida. The juried entries come together for an award-winning and exciting exhibition representing today’s contemporary Florida artists.
FLORIDA STATE
etenlightener.com

Artistic ML King tributes sought by Arts Alliance

The call to artists is free and open to the community! Please deliver your artwork to the Emporium on Monday, January 3, between 9 AM – 5 PM. The Arts & Culture Alliance and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission present the seventh annual Gallery of Arts Tribute to recognize local artists and to honor the life and times of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Goodson Recreation Center#The Public Art Committee
calexicochronicle.com

Viva El Valle Calls Artists Home for the Holidays

EL CENTRO — As a steady stream of live music pulsed on the stage of The Vibe Event Center from afternoon into the night, the growing vibrancy of the Imperial Valley’s art and music scenes could be heard and seen at Viva El Valle 2021. On Thursday, Dec....
IMPERIAL, CA
The Reporter-Times

Art Cart: Highlighting local artists, events and opportunities

Art Cart’s mission primarily is to highlight local artists, art events and art opportunities, whether visual, musical, dramatic, or other, performed and created by professionals, amateurs or even grade schoolers, focusing on cultural offerings in the area. As local news in our area becomes less of a focus for news outlets the mission expands and events of all kinds that make life in our community richer all become important fodder for Art Cart. Thanks for the many recent supportive calls, comments and emails to this point.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
palmbeachculture.com

Call for Artists: Mural at Neurobehavorial Hospital

Applications Due: Friday, January 14 at 5 p.m. NeuroBehavioral Hospitals, a voluntary inpatient mental healthcare hospital developed by Wellpath, seeks an artist to design and paint a mural on the new Neurobehavioral Hospital of the Palm Beaches in Boynton Beach, Florida. NB Hospitals prefers an artist with professional or personal experience with mental health services – either directly or indirectly. The full mural area is approximately 60 feet long by 20 feet tall for a total of 1,200 square feet.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
nashvillelifestyles.com

Artist Revi Ferrer’s Ineffable Art Show

On December 17, wine and art lovers gathered at Nashville Wine Storage for the Ineffable Art Show by Nashville-based visual artist, Revi Ferrer. Around 100 guests were welcomed with a red-carpet entrance, catered bites, and a glass of champagne from Krug. A series of about a dozen portrait paintings were featured inside Nashville Wine Storage which was transformed into an elegant art gallery and event space for the evening. Standouts from the evening include a large-scale painting of a Harley Davidson motorcycle which complemented the many lux-themed, aspirational objects depicted in Ferrer’s works displayed throughout the Main Gallery. Additional artworks featured iconic collectible items from brands such as Chanel, Hermes, Louboutin, and Louis Vuitton.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
101corpuschristi.com

POSTER ARTIST NAMED FOR 2022 ROCKPORT ART FEST

Rockport Center for the Arts chose Jeffery Neel McDaniel as 30th poster artist. Corpus Christi native is known for his achievements, engagement and contributions to RCA. First Rockport Art Festival was in 1969 and has grown to a respected, juried art show.
ROCKPORT, TX
btimesherald.com

Jane Parks is this week’s Artist Behind the Art

Fiber artist Jane Parks said she loves making things for children, such as felted mittens and crochet animals. Spark Collaborative Studio would like to introduce one of its newest artists, Jane Parks. Parks is a fiber artist who came to Burns in 1989 with her husband, Randy. Parks learned to...
BURNS, OR
Portland Tribune

Calling Clackamas County teen artists

Teen artists are encouraged to submit original artwork to the Libraries in Clackamas County contest. Libraries in Clackamas County (LINCC) invite interested teens to electronically submit original artwork for the seventh annual Teen Summer Reading Artwork contest. This year's theme is "Read Beyond the Beaten Path." The contest begins Jan....
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Artists, musicians attend ‘Arts After Dark’

PARKERSBURG — About 50 residents, local artists and musicians attended the Third Annual Winter Solstice “Arts After Dark” on Tuesday evening at Artsbridge on Market Street. Among the artwork was a winter mountain by Oliver Ware, 7. Joe Bello, paper cutting artist, demonstrated his craft. Portrait artist LeeAnn Gallucci performed at the Open Mic as well as displayed her painting “Car Wreck.” Wendy Tuck made a memorial sculpture called “Mona, an Unfinished Life.” Jessie Siefert, Virginia Killian, Lisa Doyle Parsons, Loran Conley, and Chris Songo also taught hands-on art activities for adults and children. Music was performed by JP Chandler.
PARKERSBURG, WV
santivachronicle.com

Artist Myra Roberts Opens New Exhibit at Tribby Arts Center

Florida-based artist, Myra Roberts will present her ‘Shellebrity’ exhibit from Jan. 6 to Jan. 22 at the Tribby Arts Center, 17281 On Par Blvd., Fort Myers. Living on Sanibel for 25 years inspired Roberts to create the ‘Shellebrity’ collection including new original watercolor and acrylic paintings of Sanibel beaches.
SANIBEL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy