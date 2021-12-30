ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orient: A Hero's Heritage

Cover picture for the articleOrient: A Hero's Heritage or Era of Pᴂhlavians (عصرِ پهلوانان) Is the First Video Game developed by "Resaneh Narmafzar-e Sharif" software development company and simultaneously the first Iranian Computer-Role Playing game. This game indicates the essential...

IGN

A Hero's Duty

The A Hero's Duty guide is part of the Main Quest walkthrough for New World. This quest starts after speaking with Émile upon completion of Its True Face. In this main quest, you will travel through a Corruption Veil in Brightwood. After speaking with Émile, you will need to...
SAINTDENIS22

SAINTDENIS22 posted a message in the forum topic I Spent My Summer Playing The Wrong Final Fantasy MMORPG - Part 2: This Is The Most Mean Spirited Game Ever Made. on the Final Fantasy XI Online board. Funniest thing i read!! Complaining about a game that you could've stop playing...
NEWSBTC

Doom Hero will be launched on New Year’s Day

Doom Hero, the world’s first 3D RPG strategy game incorporating NFT + DeFi. As the Year of the Ox draws to a close and 2022 is approaching, the much anticipated release of Doom Hero will take place on January 1, 2022 at 12:00 (Tokyo time). For a smooth launch, the public test will stop at 24:00 (Tokyo time) on December 31, 2021.
#Orient#Iranian#Persian#Ahrimanian
The Skyrim of Videogam

Hello hi, this is my review of final fintasy II echoes of an elusive age. Final Fantasy II is a videogame wherein you navigate the overworld to conduct evil and vile experiments on unsuspecting monsters hoping to elevate your social stus and employ the bodies of elsser humans to this end. using your humbs you can fight monsters, (both human and elvin). Unfortunately doing so will also make you stronger at fighting superior monsters (both human and bank( i think i played the psp version. I borrowed the psp from a man i met in a taco bell and he told me it was good. I believed hum for a moment but as i progressed through the environments of the •video•game• ♪ i realized that his "functional" piece of software was in fact a bad time and then i turned off the playstation portable that i borrowed from a man i met in a king soopers and gave up. i just read the guidelines on this thing lol.
epicstream.com

Who Is My Hero Academia’s Tatami?

Also known as Turtle Neck, Tatami is a student at Ketsubutsu Academy High School. My Hero Academia introduced viewers to different characters. Some are heroes who help out other people, while others turned out to be villains with a selfish plan to take over the world or have revenge on people. Whatever type of character is added to the story, we have to agree that each of them has their own personality and purpose to make the series more interesting.
The Community Spotlight 2022.01.01

Should auld acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind? Anyways, welcome to 2022! Oh, and welcome to the latest edition of the Giant Bomb Community Spotlight! I, @zombiepie, am once again honored to be your host as we look back at all of the wonderful community-created offerings from the past week. This being another edition of the Spotlight that looks at user GOTY lists means there's a lot to mull over! Speaking of which, remember that Giant Bomb's 2021 GOTY coverage will begin in January and is NOT CANCELLED! Community voting will also take place during that time and is not cancelled as well. With all of that in mind, let's jump into the Spotlight because, as I said earlier, there's a lot to share this week.
healththoroughfare.com

Ferocious Sea Predator From the Triassic Period is Discovered

It’s so exciting when humans discover signs of ancient life forms that had been roaming the Earth long before the human race itself began! That’s what we’ll be talking about in this article. The Triassic Period occurred even long before the extinction of the dinosaurs: 252-201 million years ago. Our giant friends left the Earth after the Chicxulub impactor hit our planet about 60 million years ago.
Drizzle Games

Drizzle Games is a two-man indie game studio based out of Greenville, SC. Back in 2012, after working on a few collaborative projects with other developers, Omni and Phil realized that making games could be and should be their main pursuit. Thus, Drizzle Games was born. The road to making their first game has been a long one, with lots of self-education, home renovation, and takeout food along the way; but Omni and Phil are excited to finally release their first game, Gutsy the Guinea Pig.
Parenting – The Hero’s Two Journeys

Think back to when your children were young. When you would watch all of those great Disney movies. What makes these movies so great is the storytelling structure of “A hero’s two journeys”. Whether your favorite was Lion King, Finding Nemo or Toy Story, all of these follow this simple storytelling process. In each of these great movies the hero finds themselves on a mission or a journey of some kind. Simba in the Lion King has run away … Marilin, Nemo’s dad, is trying to find his son … and Woody feels obligated to bring Buzz Lightyear back. These are the outside journey’s. But what makes these movies so compelling is the inside journey each of these hero’s are on. As each of them strive to accomplish the outside goal, they find themselves being transformed on the inside. They are becoming not just different but a better person. Simba discovers that you should learn from your past and not run away from it. Marlin overcomes his fear and limiting beliefs about Nemo. Woody realizes that being Andy’s favorite toy is not what makes him special, it is doing the right thing.
FloweringKnight

I'm currently trying to finish all the side quests in One Piece: World Seekers. I dunno why. FloweringKnight posted a new blog. After getting Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania for my birthday, I've been playing it religiously. Unlike the other games I like to play, Super Monkey Ball stands out from the rest. Not just in the feel...
From the TAC President’s Desk: Be a Hero

American screenwriter Steven Pressfield once wrote an article reflecting on his early days on the job and of the most valuable lessons he learned while working under a big-time producer, whom he called “Joan Stark.” Unlike most producers, this one insisted that Pressfield come to work and write the script in her office. He would come into work on the script all morning, and then Stark required that they would review the day’s work so that she could make the necessary corrections. He describes that every day she had problems with the same character: the villain. Stark kept making him rewrite the villain’s scenes, until one day Pressfield asked why.
