Orient: A Hero's Heritage

Think back to when your children were young. When you would watch all of those great Disney movies. What makes these movies so great is the storytelling structure of “A hero’s two journeys”. Whether your favorite was Lion King, Finding Nemo or Toy Story, all of these follow this simple storytelling process. In each of these great movies the hero finds themselves on a mission or a journey of some kind. Simba in the Lion King has run away … Marilin, Nemo’s dad, is trying to find his son … and Woody feels obligated to bring Buzz Lightyear back. These are the outside journey’s. But what makes these movies so compelling is the inside journey each of these hero’s are on. As each of them strive to accomplish the outside goal, they find themselves being transformed on the inside. They are becoming not just different but a better person. Simba discovers that you should learn from your past and not run away from it. Marlin overcomes his fear and limiting beliefs about Nemo. Woody realizes that being Andy’s favorite toy is not what makes him special, it is doing the right thing.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO