Chinese Security Firm Hikvision to Spin Off Robotics Unit for Mainland IPO

By Zhang Yushuo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Dec. 31 -- Hikvision Digital Technology said the Chinese security products and solutions provider has authorized the spin-off of its robot unit for an independent listing in the Chinese mainland. Hikrobot Technology, a supplier of mobile...

