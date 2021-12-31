Chinese Security Firm Hikvision to Spin Off Robotics Unit for Mainland IPO

China’s SenseTime has overcome headwinds to go public. Its next challenge is to find a path to profit. The Chinese artificial intelligence company said Wednesday that it raised around $700 million from its initial public offering, at the low end of the price range. The company was forced to delay its IPO earlier this month after the U.S. government added SenseTime to an investment blacklist, alleging that the company’s facial-recognition technology was used in the oppression of mainly Muslim ethnic minorities in China’s Xinjiang region. SenseTime said its lawyers advised that the sanctions applied only to an unlisted subsidiary, but it anyway excluded U.S. investors from its IPO after its restart this week. Support from cornerstone investors, including state-backed ones, have helped carry it through the storm.

