ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Who are the experts taking in Chargers vs. Broncos?

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rmEi3_0dZgNkpq00

The Los Angeles Chargers are considered 6.5-point favorites over the Denver Broncos in Week 17 of the 2021 season. The over/under is 45.5 points, per Tipico Sportsbook.

That means oddsmakers are taking bets on whether the two teams will combine to score more than or fewer than 45.5 points.

My score prediction for the game is a 21-17 win for the Chargers, with a combined total of 38 points. So if I were putting money behind my prediction, I’d bet the under.

As for game picks, analysts are favoring Los Angeles.

Sunday’s game will begin at 1:05 p.m. PT and will be televised on CBS.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Denver Broncos#Tipico Sportsbook
North Denver News

Rape Trials Set against Broncos’ defensive end Adam Gotsis

Atlanta attorneys dismiss a rape case against Adam Gotsis, the Denver Broncos’ defense end, based on an alleged attack while at Georgia Tech more than five years ago. Fulton County’s District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that his office had decided “after a careful and thorough investigation” not to pursue the case.
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

NFL Legend Dan Reeves Dead At 77 Due To Complications From Illness

NFL legend Dan Reeves -- who reached the Super Bowl 9 times as a player and a coach -- passed away due to complications from a "long illness," his family announced Saturday. He was 77 years old. The former Broncos, Giants and Falcons head coach died peacefully and surrounded by...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Reaction to the death of former NFL coach, player Dan Reeves

Reaction to the death of longtime NFL coach and player Dan Reeves:. Legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, GA, early this morning at age 77 due to complications from dementia. His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community. -- Reeves family statement.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dan Reeves passes away at 77

Legendary former NFL player and head coach Dan Reeves has sadly passed away at the age of 77, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This is another sad loss for the NFL world. Dan Reeves had one of the most impressive NFL careers of any coach/player, as he was involved in nine Super Bowls- the third-most of any individual- during his 38 years in the league, which spanned stints as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
CBS Denver

Former Denver Broncos Head Coach Dan Reeves Passes Away At Age 77

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — The Denver Broncos are mourning the passing of former Head Coach Dan Reeves. Reeves, who was a member of the team’s Ring of Fame, died on Saturday. DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 14: Former Broncos head coach Dan Reeves is inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame during halftime. The Denver Broncos played the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. on September 14, 2014. (credit: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images) “The Denver Broncos are deeply saddened by the loss of legendary Head Coach Dan Reeves, who passed away this morning...
NFL
San Bernardino County Sun

Live updates: Chargers vs. Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium

The Chargers (8-7) face the Denver Broncos (7-8) at 1 p.m., Sunday Jan. 2, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. Keep it here for live updates, analysis and stats. Subscribe to the Notes & Bolts newsletter. Follow reporter Gilbert Manzano and subscribe for Chargers updates all season long.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

59K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy