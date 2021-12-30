Dilkash Luhano, Staffer

Gabi Hartwig is a junior at Homestead. In her free time, she loves to play soccer, volunteer in the community, travel and hang out with friends. She likes to express her creativity whether it comes to photography, music or writing.
Summer Rilling is a sophomore at Homestead High School. This is her first year as a part of Intro to Publications. When she is not studying you will find her at practice with her dance team or spending time outside.
Abigail is currently a junior who enjoys creative writing and mingling with friends. In her free time, she frequently plays guitar, reads, and hangs out with her dog Beau. She is looking forward to improving her journalism skills and is interested in pursuing it as a career.
Classes teaching real-world skills can be overlooked while students search for English, math, science and social studies classes to take. Developing real-world skills prepares students for life beyond high school in academic, social and professional settings. Offering classes in the business, physical education and health departments, Homestead has many options for students seeking to get ahead in their future.
The math team 16 participants are leading the state in the Wisconsin Math League as of last month. The team is advised by Lori Pedrick, registrar and former Homestead math teacher. “I love seeing the students talking about how they went about a problem, problem-solving it and working out the...
Colleen is a current senior at Homestead and has lived in Mequon her whole life. Outside of school she is often hiking, camping, kayaking, or reading. She has a passion for helping others, and plans to become a nurse and an EMT in the future.
Comments / 0