The future could be murky in Seattle as reports indicate the marriage between Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll could end in the offseason for the Seahawks. A disappointing season in Seattle could lead to some massive changes for the Seahawks. A model of organizational stability built around the pairing of head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson is in jeopardy of being split up as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports there is significant speculation around the league that the pair will break up after this season.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO