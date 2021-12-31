Camden over Pennsauken - Girls basketball recap
Bryce Harvey-Carr scored 17 points on five 3-pointers as Camden defeated Pennsauken 50-25 in Camden. Asia Russell also scored 17 points. Janyah Washington added 12...www.nj.com
