Public Health

The pandemic is changing technology solutions for the future of work

By Help Net Security
helpnetsecurity.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe growth of remote and hybrid working, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has changed enterprise needs and priorities for digital workplace technology, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group (ISG). The global report finds new technologies and work styles have transformed endpoint management, communications and...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

WDBJ7.com

Future of telemedicine changes with universal broadband

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new era has begun in the medical profession. Doctors no longer need to be in the same room as their patients for every visit. The COVID-19 pandemic shed light on a very real medical divide, the accessibility of virtual health care. “Many of our virtual...
ROANOKE, VA
meatpoultry.com

Future Meat Technologies adds $347 million in funding

REHOVOT, ISRAEL — Future Meat Technologies has raised $347 million in Series B financing co-led by ADM Ventures. Future Meat produces cultivated chicken, lamb, beef and pork. “We are incredibly excited by the massive support of our global network of strategic and financial investors,” said Professor Yaakov Nahmias, founder...
AGRICULTURE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

API Solution Enables Technology Integration for Shippers

Centerboard released Centerboard Microservices, an API solution that enables seamless technology integration for shippers and technology providers. “We’ve spent years working closely with shippers and leading technology providers, not only listening to their needs but building an IT roadmap that directly addresses those needs. The biggest pain point we’ve seen is the lack of neutrality and flexibility regarding technology solutions,” says Lindsey Shellman, chief commercial officer at Centerboard. “The APIs through Centerboard Microservices is a solution that no one else in the industry is offering. We are thrilled to address the complexity of supply chain and let users access shipping functionality from within their existing applications. For the first time, users will have affordable access to technology that provides true visibility and control of their supply chain operations, while eliminating the need to juggle multiple tech stacks.”
SOFTWARE
techgig.com

Technology, Employability, IR4 and EdTech: The Future of Learning

With Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Robotics changing the paradigms of the job market, continuous learning is essential for success in any field. EdTech is democratising learning and is the only way leading to an acceptable, equitable, and sustainable division of labour between man and machine. The fear of technology...
EDUCATION
commercialintegrator.com

Exploring the Future of Work

Since the pandemic began, phrases like “lockdown,” “stay at home” and “bend the curve” became part of our everyday vocabulary. However, other words, such as “hybrid,” “remote” and “flexibility” have also become more prevalent. These words have since become ubiquitous in the workplace, with every company looking to incorporate them as part of their office culture.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

IoT Technology Offer Solutions for Supply Chain Woes

Global supply chains across all industries have seen significant disruptions due to the pandemic, creating a domino effect of issues. Every level of the supply chain system is affected by the current and predicted complications starting with international cargo movements all the way down to individual stores. One of the ways the industry is looking to overcome these challenges is with Internet of Things (IoT)-based technologies, which help digitize supply chains and enable a more seamless process. These IoT improvements are especially noteworthy ahead of the holidays when the National Retail Federation (NRF) reports that retailers rely on the holidays to generate upwards of 30% of annual sales, however, those sales are dependent on enough inventory.
RETAIL
yankodesign.com

This self-sufficient architecture outfitted with smart technology provides a solution for our future cities!

Ripple is a smart urban structure with integrated technology and self-sufficiency systems to offer a solution for the cities of tomorrow. Taking place in Wuppertal, Germany, 2021’s Solar Decathalon Europe (SDE21) focuses on urbanization and the development of urban areas through technical and sustainable innovation. Contestant designs spanned ten categories, from social awareness to architecture. One student team from the Technical University of Eindhoven in the Netherlands, VIRTUe designed a self-sufficient housing model called Ripple.
VISUAL ART
helpnetsecurity.com

Most companies struggling to achieve observability despite investing in tools

A new study showed that two-thirds of organizations are currently spending $100,000 or more annually on observability tools, with 38% spending $300,000 or more annually. Despite these investments, 75% of companies are still struggling to achieve true observability, according to LogDNA. While many organizations have four or more tools in...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

The future of work is forcing an evolution in leadership

You are undoubtedly a different leader now than you were pre-pandemic. Managing a workforce has inherent challenges. Managing a remote workforce has additional unique challenges, even in the best of circumstances. When you layer on the relentless uncertainty, anxiety, and fatigue caused by COVID-19, the past 18 months have been a master class for leaders in how to pivot to meet a series of significant shifts.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
helpnetsecurity.com

It’s time for a unified approach to securing data, applications, and the edge

Organizations usually manage the security of data, applications and edge computing from disparate technologies and across different teams. That traditional approach will not work going forward because your IT infrastructure is changing rapidly, the way you deliver services to your customers is evolving and security threats are becoming more complex.
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

How will the cybersecurity industry evolve in 2022?

The cybersecurity landscape has always been dynamic. However, this past year highlighted vulnerabilities and attack vectors that will drive trends and shape global expectations for security in 2022. Here are some of the key areas I believe organizational leaders and security professionals should maintain a watchful eye on in the year ahead.
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

AI-powered chatbots, designed ethically, can support high-quality university teaching

While COVID-19 forced an emergency transformation to online learning at universities, learning how to teach efficiently and effectively online using different platforms and tools is a positive addition to education and is here to stay. To sustain this beneficial evolution and ensure quality education, universities should focus on supporting faculty to embrace and lead the change. The ethical and strategic use of artificial intelligence at centres of teaching and learning, which support faculty in troubleshooting and innovating their online teaching practices, can help with this task. Centres of teaching and learning are responsible for educational technology support, teaching and learning support,...
EDUCATION
helpnetsecurity.com

Exploring the current state of cybersecurity resilience

Cyberattacks surged over fivefold during the height of the pandemic, with large U.K. organisations each facing an average of 885 attempted cyberattacks in 2020 – up from 156 the previous year and more than triple the global average of 270 – according to new research from Accenture’s State of Cybersecurity Resilience 2021 study.
PUBLIC SAFETY
helpnetsecurity.com

A CISO’s guide to discussing cybersecurity with the board

With data breaches on track to reach all-time high, chief information security officers (CISOs) are on alert to find blind spots in IT infrastructures and mitigate risks to keep their organizations safe. Recent high-profile attacks should be enough warning for companies to take action, yet a report from Deloitte shows...
ECONOMY
GATOR 99.5

Slow Home Wi-Fi? You’re Using Your Router Wrong

What a time to be alive. "Invisible airwave crackle with life" when the Canadian-based rock group Rush recorded those words as part of the song, they were singing about radio but those invisible radio waves carry so much more than just your favorite songs these days. Back in 1980 when...
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Researchers develop tiny camera the size of a grain of salt - and it could turn your phone into one big camera

Researchers have created an ultracompact camera the size of a grain of salt capable of producing pictures on par with lenses hundreds of thousands of times larger than it.Engineers from Princeton University and the University of Washington say that the camera can produce full-colour images that could be used in collaboration with medical robots to diagnose and treat diseases.Traditional cameras use curved glass or plastic to bend light rays, this new camera uses ‘metasurface’ technology which is produced like a computer chip. The metasurface of this particular camera has 1.6 million cylindrical posts – each approximately the size of a...
ELECTRONICS

