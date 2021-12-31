9026 Fieldchat Road

Welcome to this beautifully updated colonial in the Brookhurst community of Nottingham. NO HOA! This 3 bedroom with loft and 2.5 bath with 1 car garage has so much to offer. The hardwood floors gleam...
This home is beautiful inside and out. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Freshly new paint upstairs and downstairs. Beautiful white privacy fenced in the back yard. Location, Location, Location. Close to resturants, shopping, Hollywood Casino and so much more. **CAMERA outside located left of the front door DOES NOT CONVEY**Sellers are willing to sell the Black Kitchen Table, Brown coffee table in Living Room, L shap couch in Basement, Brown cabinet in Living Room batheroom. These items are all negotiable.
Wonderfully updated Cape Cod. SO many that you just HAVE to come visit. New paint, carpet, resin concrete Kitchen countertop, pressure treated decks, new slider (no screen), updated baths, new built in microwave, and stove. And the list goes on! Make an appointment now. Truly don't believe this will last very long!!
Quaint detached Cape Cod offering 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. This home offers a large fenced in yard and off-street parking. There are hardwood floors on the entire main level. Priced to entice the 1st time buyer or for someone who wants to gain some quick SWEAT EQUITY. This home is being sold strictly AS IS!
Welcome to resort living in the sought after Victoria Falls 55+ Community. This property offers all the amenities you are looking for. A spacious townhouse featuring living room with cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace, master suite on the main level with large bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. The upper loft level offers a gathering room and 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. An eat-in gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances leads to your 2 car garage. Additional guest parking is just across the street. The beautiful fenced grounds offer 2 miles of trails, ponds, tennis courts and gazebos. You must visit the beautiful Club House which offers a Party Room, Fitness Center, indoor Swimming Pool, Game Room, Library and Computer Room. Shopping a plenty is close by, Grocery, Dinning, and all the majors at the Laurel Town Center. And easy commute to DC or Baltimore via close by Rt 1, I-200, 495, and 95. Come and enjoy adult vacation living all year.
Looking for County Living at its finest? Look no further than this 5.5 acre parklike property. This one level home has something for everyone. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features over 2300 sq ft of living space. Curl up in the Living Room by the wood burning fireplace to relax after a long day. Looking to entertain, the large Family Room has space for everyone. Finishing up the rest of the home is an eat-in Kitchen, Den and full hall Bathroom. Ready to head outside you will find a large deck on the front of the home and screened in porch on the back of the home. There is ample parking with the 2 detached garages. The property won't last long. Call today to schedule your private showing.
The convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single family home in Ryan Homes Mozart. The sculptural staircase sets the tone of elegant simplicity and functionality that continues through the rest of the home. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with large island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining and featuring a conveniently placed powder room. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a hall bath, and a generous primary bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. For a truly spa-like experience, the separate primary bath features a dual vanity and shower with dual shower heads. Lower level floor feature a finished Recreation Room or Optional Study, and Optional Powder Room. Photos are Representative. Lot premiums may apply.
Don't miss the opportunity to call this wonderfully updated home yours for the new year! You'll appreciate the big ticket item upgrades - roof, windows, kitchen, bathrooms, siding, HVAC (2018), tankless hot water heater (2014), patio, gutters, garage doors, hardwoods, and all season sun room addition (2015). The exterior front porch and exterior patio will not disappoint. This house is unique for the neighborhood as it features a walk up lower level. The unfished space in the basement is perfect for the new owner to design to their taste. More photos and information uploaded prior to home going active.
West Allis upper 2 bedroom - Nicely updated 2 bedroom West Allis upper unit with new cabinets, Granite counters, appliances including dishwasher. Central Air. Parking for 2 cars. Large bedrooms. Lease is month to month. Tenant pays heat and electric. No Dogs Allowed. Location. 1744 South 63rd Street, West Allis,...
(DETROIT, MI) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Detroit’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.
Welcome home to this SPACIOUS 4 Bedroom, Brick Front Colonial featuring over 4000 SqFt of move in ready living space! This stunning home greets you with a two-story foyer. Gleaming hardwood floors welcome you toward the beautiful living and formal dining room. The kitchen is fit for a chef, boasting upgraded countertops, cooktop, double oven, center island with plentiful counter space, 42+G- cabinets, and a separate pantry. A light-filled morning room adjoins the kitchen and provides additional table space with french doors leading to the back deck. The large family room features a wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Work from home in your private office with high speed internet.The upper level offers a spacious primary suite with soaking tub, separate tile shower, dual vanities and two walk-in closets. In addition, the upper level provides 3 additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom. Need even more space? The lower level features a finished basement with full bathroom, perfect for a recreation room, play room, fitness center or home theatre! Plenty of unfinished space for your storage needs. Step outside and enjoy the additional entertaining space on the huge composite deck and gorgeous paver patio. Located in the beautiful Martinsburg Station Subdivision offering a community pool, tot lot and walking paths. Excellent Location!
An easily accessible, ground unit with an open floor plan awaits in Manassas. Unit #101 at 8095 Lacy Drive is now on the market and move-in ready!Part of the Stratford Condominiums/Bull Run community, the unit boasts two bedrooms, two baths and nearly 1,100 square feet of living space. The amenities within this community are absolutely dazzling and include a clubhouse with fitness center and party spaces, tennis courts, playgrounds and... four pools (including kid+GGs and adult-only options). Included with the sale is a parking pass for resident and two for guests.This unit comes with incredible convenience, too. Main thoroughfares (I-66 as well as Routes 234 and 29) are within minutes. For daily needs, Bull Run Plaza is a mile from its doorstep with grocery, dining, and shopping options galore. Even more selections await right there along Route 234 including Manassas Mall. With this location, Manassas, Centreville, Fairfax, and Chantilly are all within half an hour!Zooming in on the condo itself, note its wraparound patio with tasteful landscaping nearby. For relaxing, this will be your spot! Heading inside the open-concept space, you+GGll see the galley kitchen as the nearby dining space seamlessly flows into the living room area. Within the carpeted living room, you+GGll find a gas fireplace with mantle and endless natural light! The current owners note the pleasant brightness of the condo being among their favorite aspects.The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinetry, and ceramic tile flooring. The closet within the kitchen space doubles as a pantry and laundry room (machinery conveys!).Off the central living room, you+GGll find two bedrooms, including the primary suite. The carpeted suite includes a walk-in closet, ceiling fan and ensuite bath with stand-up shower and single vanity. Note the railing in the shower for those with accessibility needs! The additional bedroom has the other full bath adjacent to it, which has a single vanity and tub/shower combo.And we+GGre not done just yet here, folks! There is a multipurpose room/office right off the living room and patio with large windows. This may easily serve as an extra bedroom, play space or work-from-home haven. Rounding out the home, the paint has been refreshed, carpet cleaned, and its core components (HVAC and hot water heater) have been regularly maintained).The current owners of Unit #101 at 8095 Lacy Drive will miss its first-floor living, bright spaces and convenience among so much else. Step inside and you will totally be captivated, too - book your showing while you can!
4100 square feet of finished living space in basement and main level, 5 bedroom custom built ranch near rural Berkeley WV just south of the South Morgan Vol Fire Dept, with full finished basement, 2 primary suites, Main level primary bedroom has doorway to rear deck, jetted bath, basement primary bedroom would make a perfect in-law suite, front porch, wrap around rear deck, dual heating systems with 6 month old electric heat pump and older oil fired hot water central heat system, 6 inch exterior walls. Open kitchen/living room floor plan with hardwood floors, Kraft Maid kitchen cabinets, propane range, drywalled amish shed, 12 Hunter ceiling fans, recessed lighting, extensive built in book cases, Floored attic accessible via pull down stairs, Voluntary Property Disclosure form, items to convey form, plat and 3 bedroom septic permit available online.
This renovated historic commercial building is perfectly situated in the Central Core zoning district of the Chambersburg Borough! This is a great opportunity to combine home and work life! Move your business right into this approximately 3700 square foot property with a separate office and reside in the upstairs residence with its own private access. The property was recently extensively renovated to accommodate a children's art center. Renovations include the removal of walls with the assistance of Dennis Black Engineering, the creation of an open floor plan; two half bathrooms, one with handicap access; vinyl plank flooring; updated trim; flood lighting with exit signs bringing the property up to code; the addition of a utility room with a washer and dryer; a Ring security system and all new copper water lines. The updates continue upstairs in a large room with floor to ceiling windows, new carpet tile flooring and extensive wall paper removal to reveal plaster walls. The wood flooring in the living room of the upstairs residence was refinished and the full bathroom tub was converted to a tub shower combo. Two zoned natural gas forced air heating system with central ac and replacement windows were installed throughout in 2008. Entrance into the property is either through the main entrance on Queen Street or through a two car garage in the rear with a vinyl side gate. A white vinyl privacy fence was installed and eight trees were planted along the neighboring parking lot which coincides with the gate. The property utilities have one meter.
Charming 3 bedroom stone rancher with large screened-in porch with ceiling fans for bug-free summer evenings. Gorgeous, newly remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting. New carpet in the bedrooms and den, majestic stone fireplace in living room with built-ins, fenced outdoor area for your children or pets to play while you relax on the stone patio, multiple outbuildings for lots of storage, new pantry/laundry room with sliding barn door just off kitchen. Many updates including dual-fuel heating and air-conditioning (2015), siding and gutters (2021), roof(2014), well(2013), windows (2013), and kitchen (2020). Master bedroom has built-in cedar closets and dresser, built-in desk in den with a 2nd stone fireplace, wide driveway for extra parking. OPEN HOUSE on 1/8 from 1 - 4 pm, come and see all the love and care that the owners have invested in this home, and then make it your own!
Award Winning, Bristol Springs Custom Homes, has pulled out all the stops on this beautiful Craftsman style home for luxury one level living, with no construction loan needed. Situated on almost 3 acres, on a hill for scenic views, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is an open concept floor plan with cathedral ceilings, with a stone gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen with hidden pantry, and a large kitchen island. Spacious open dining area to the great room. Large mud room hidden by sliding barn doors has laundry, a mechanical room, and half bath. This leads to the huge 29x35, 3 car garage/workshop with stairs to a 350sq ft storage area above. Master bedroom with a large spa-like bathroom with freestanding soaking tub, double vanities, walk in shower, which will accommodate a wheelchair, and large walk-in closet. The 2 other bedrooms have walk in closets, as well, with a hall bathroom. All bedroom/bathroom doors are 36 inch wide for special accessibility. It doesn't stop there, The covered 15x20 patio, with an option to screen in, has a raised hearth gas fireplace for those cozy nights outdoors This house is located in the sought after Crossings on the Potomac, with river amenities. Swimming, boating, jet-skiing and more! It's like a 24/7 vacation! Also, you can bring your horses! Private back yard backs to a 22 acre farm. Pictures in listing are of similar style and quality. Some items may be upgrades at an additional cost. There is still time to choose interior finishes. Make your appointment today to see this stunning home in the making. Scheduled at this time for an April 1st delivery.
- Garden View, located in North Phoenix, Arizona, combines the comforts of relaxed living and the convenience of location. The community is located in close proximity minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment . This wonderful North Phoenix address also allows for quick access to all major freeways. We offer newly renovated 2 bedroom homes; select homes feature Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Subway Tile Backsplash, Wood-Style Flooring, Gray Cabinets and Linen Closets. Taking charge of today's modern living and continued pride in customer service. You'll love all of the new and upcoming upgrades we have in store. Garden View apartment homes fit every lifestyle.
Madisonville Renovated District-2 bd inc H/W - Property Id: 754842. Fabulously renovated 3 family in the heart of urban living in Madisonville. Renovated 2nd floor apartment includes 2 bedrooms, spacious kitchen with new white cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances. Huge bathroom with double sinks. New windows. Heat and Water are included !!!! 2 off street parking spaces. Laundry and storage in lower level. Small pets considered. NO smokers inside or outside. No vouchers, no Section 8. Call or text Karen to view. 513-702-4543.
Move In Ready Home Nestled on 3.29 Acres With Access To "Little Falls Stream" Running Through A Portion Of The Property. The Stream is Trout Stocked and Located at Bottom of 515 Stablers Church Road Property. Enjoy Scenic Mother Nature All Around You And The Beauty Of All Four Seasons. This Partially Wooded Lot Offers Oak, Maple and Pear Trees, Cherry And Magnolia Blossoms, Blueberry Bushes And Mint Bushes. Watch The Abundance Of Wild Birds, Deer, Fox And Rabbits. Located With-In Walking Distance to NCR Trail. Located Just Two Minutes From I-83, For Easy Access To Shrewsbury To The North, And Hereford And Hunt Valley To The South. Large Colonial Style Home Offering Five Bedrooms, Including Main Level Bedroom And Upper-Level Master Suite. This Traditional Yet Open Floor-plan Offers Lots Of Natural Sunlight And Great Entertaining Spaces. Fantastic Curb Appeal With Mature Landscaping And Large Wrap Around Front Porch With Stone Walk Way. Custom Wood Carved Front Door Leading To Spacious Foyer Area With Large Coat Closet. Half Bathroom With Updated Cabinetry, Ceramic Tile Flooring And Custom Thermal Roman Shades. Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors In Foyer, Formal Dining Room, Hallway And Main Level Bedroom. Off Of Foyer and Kitchen Is Large Formal Dining Room With Bay Window. Double French Doors And Single French Door Leading To Kitchen. Huge Open Kitchen And Large Breakfast Area With Double-Sided Brick Wood Burning Fireplace. Upgraded Kitchen Cabinetry And Corian Countertops. Stainless Steel Appliances Including Refrigerator, Cooktop, Double Oven And Dishwasher. Under Cabinet Storage For Microwave In Island. Plenty Of Counter Space And Storage And Walk-In Pantry Located In Mudroom. Enjoy The Views and Mother Nature From Large Breakfast Area Windows. Step Into The Sunroom With Unique Ceramic Tile Flooring And Lots Of Windows. A Perfect Spot To Relax Or Read A Book. Sliding Door Leading To Large Family Room With Wood Burning Fireplace With Decorative Wood Mantel. Off The Family Room Is Large Mudroom With Food/Storage Pantry, Coat Closet, Access To Rear Deck, Access To Front Porch And Two Car Attached Garage. Two Car Garage With Remote Doors. Upper Level Offers All New Carpeting, Large Foyer Area And Hallway. Spacious Laundry Room With Folding Table, Hanging Racks, Shelving And Conveying Samsung Washer And Dryer. Washer And Dryer Were Purchased November 2021. Plenty Of Room For Full Sized Ironing Board. Located Next To Laundry Room Is Upper-Level Full Bathroom. This Full Bathroom Offers Ceramic Tile Flooring, Upgraded Cabinetry And Shower/Tub With Glass Folding Doors. Hallway Leading To Three Large Secondary Bedrooms With Custom Thermal Roman Shades. Located At Opposite End Hallway Is The Master Suite With Warm Colors And Wood Burning Fireplace. Large Walk-In Closet With Ventilated Wire Shelving Closet System. Master Bathroom With Huge Soaking Tub With Detachable Shower Head. Upgraded Wood Cabinetry With Plenty Of Storage And Double Vanity Sinks. The Lower Level Offers A Rare Full Walk Out Partially Finished Basement. Just Over 1,300 Square Feet With Potential To Fully Finish And Add Additional Bathroom, Finished Space And Value. Ceiling Is Fully Insulated, Finished Area Offers Drop Ceiling And Recessed Lighting. Located Next To Walkout French Double Doors To Large Paver Patio. This Home Is Fantastic For Entertaining. Lower Level Patio And Upper Level Rear Deck. Large Open Rear And Side Yards With Bon Fire Pit Area. Additional Features And Benefits- New 80-Gallon Water Heater Installed In October 2021- Blueberry Bushes Along The Stone Steps, A Pear Tree In Front, And Mint ThatGrows Near The Back Deck.- Private Driveway (From Shared Driveway To Garage) Replaced In 2013. Shared Driveway Snow Removal Is Shared Between Neighbors. NO Road Maintenance Agreement.- Invisible Fence For Pets.- Automatic Generac Brand Generator With 2 Propane Tanks (Owned, NotLeased).
Charming rancher in the country: living at its finest. This 3-bedroom, 2 bath home has large living spaces and plenty of outdoor serenity! Bright, airy and open sunroom with cathedral ceilings with custom windows. Over an acre tree lined lot with stone patio and large front porch. Private driveway with a 2 car garage plus and outdoor shed for extra storage. Escape to the country with a short distance to the quaint town of Berlin.
