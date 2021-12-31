ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

85 Thelma Lane

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you always had the dream of owning a waterfront home on Lake Anna, but thought it was out of reach? Look no further! Private Waterfront Lake Anna Home...

1155 Stallion Street

This home is beautiful inside and out. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Freshly new paint upstairs and downstairs. Beautiful white privacy fenced in the back yard. Location, Location, Location. Close to resturants, shopping, Hollywood Casino and so much more. **CAMERA outside located left of the front door DOES NOT CONVEY**Sellers are willing to sell the Black Kitchen Table, Brown coffee table in Living Room, L shap couch in Basement, Brown cabinet in Living Room batheroom. These items are all negotiable.
MLS
7105 Piney Woods Place

Welcome to resort living in the sought after Victoria Falls 55+ Community. This property offers all the amenities you are looking for. A spacious townhouse featuring living room with cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace, master suite on the main level with large bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. The upper loft level offers a gathering room and 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. An eat-in gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances leads to your 2 car garage. Additional guest parking is just across the street. The beautiful fenced grounds offer 2 miles of trails, ponds, tennis courts and gazebos. You must visit the beautiful Club House which offers a Party Room, Fitness Center, indoor Swimming Pool, Game Room, Library and Computer Room. Shopping a plenty is close by, Grocery, Dinning, and all the majors at the Laurel Town Center. And easy commute to DC or Baltimore via close by Rt 1, I-200, 495, and 95. Come and enjoy adult vacation living all year.
TENNIS
5506 Moore

Quaint detached Cape Cod offering 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. This home offers a large fenced in yard and off-street parking. There are hardwood floors on the entire main level. Priced to entice the 1st time buyer or for someone who wants to gain some quick SWEAT EQUITY. This home is being sold strictly AS IS!
MLS
19155 Overly Hollow

Looking for County Living at its finest? Look no further than this 5.5 acre parklike property. This one level home has something for everyone. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features over 2300 sq ft of living space. Curl up in the Living Room by the wood burning fireplace to relax after a long day. Looking to entertain, the large Family Room has space for everyone. Finishing up the rest of the home is an eat-in Kitchen, Den and full hall Bathroom. Ready to head outside you will find a large deck on the front of the home and screened in porch on the back of the home. There is ample parking with the 2 detached garages. The property won't last long. Call today to schedule your private showing.
MLS
#Fresh Paint#Lake Anna#Housing List#Home#Ntc#Granite Counters#New Flooring
114 Pine Street

Great quiet Neighborhood within town limits. Conveniences of town water and sewer and another plus with trash and brush pick up weekly. This is a solid 3 bedroom, 1 bath rancher with a traditional layout. Living room , dining area and over sized family room, that runs the length of the back of the house. Only one family has lived in this house thru the years. It is ready for a new owner to add their ideas and a fresh look. Gorgeous hard wood floors were found under the carpet. The wood work in the dining area is as shiny in person as it shows in pictures. Full attic with plywood down for extra storage. Back yard is fenced in . This house is move in ready and you could do some updating along the way to make it your new home.
REAL ESTATE
3934 Sykesville Road

Charming 3 bedroom stone rancher with large screened-in porch with ceiling fans for bug-free summer evenings. Gorgeous, newly remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting. New carpet in the bedrooms and den, majestic stone fireplace in living room with built-ins, fenced outdoor area for your children or pets to play while you relax on the stone patio, multiple outbuildings for lots of storage, new pantry/laundry room with sliding barn door just off kitchen. Many updates including dual-fuel heating and air-conditioning (2015), siding and gutters (2021), roof(2014), well(2013), windows (2013), and kitchen (2020). Master bedroom has built-in cedar closets and dresser, built-in desk in den with a 2nd stone fireplace, wide driveway for extra parking. OPEN HOUSE on 1/8 from 1 - 4 pm, come and see all the love and care that the owners have invested in this home, and then make it your own!
REAL ESTATE
1232 Little Georgetown Rd

Award Winning, Bristol Springs Custom Homes, has pulled out all the stops on this beautiful Craftsman style home for luxury one level living, with no construction loan needed. Situated on almost 3 acres, on a hill for scenic views, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is an open concept floor plan with cathedral ceilings, with a stone gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen with hidden pantry, and a large kitchen island. Spacious open dining area to the great room. Large mud room hidden by sliding barn doors has laundry, a mechanical room, and half bath. This leads to the huge 29x35, 3 car garage/workshop with stairs to a 350sq ft storage area above. Master bedroom with a large spa-like bathroom with freestanding soaking tub, double vanities, walk in shower, which will accommodate a wheelchair, and large walk-in closet. The 2 other bedrooms have walk in closets, as well, with a hall bathroom. All bedroom/bathroom doors are 36 inch wide for special accessibility. It doesn't stop there, The covered 15x20 patio, with an option to screen in, has a raised hearth gas fireplace for those cozy nights outdoors This house is located in the sought after Crossings on the Potomac, with river amenities. Swimming, boating, jet-skiing and more! It's like a 24/7 vacation! Also, you can bring your horses! Private back yard backs to a 22 acre farm. Pictures in listing are of similar style and quality. Some items may be upgrades at an additional cost. There is still time to choose interior finishes. Make your appointment today to see this stunning home in the making. Scheduled at this time for an April 1st delivery.
REAL ESTATE
10638 Winchester Grade Road

4100 square feet of finished living space in basement and main level, 5 bedroom custom built ranch near rural Berkeley WV just south of the South Morgan Vol Fire Dept, with full finished basement, 2 primary suites, Main level primary bedroom has doorway to rear deck, jetted bath, basement primary bedroom would make a perfect in-law suite, front porch, wrap around rear deck, dual heating systems with 6 month old electric heat pump and older oil fired hot water central heat system, 6 inch exterior walls. Open kitchen/living room floor plan with hardwood floors, Kraft Maid kitchen cabinets, propane range, drywalled amish shed, 12 Hunter ceiling fans, recessed lighting, extensive built in book cases, Floored attic accessible via pull down stairs, Voluntary Property Disclosure form, items to convey form, plat and 3 bedroom septic permit available online.
WINCHESTER, VA
Real Estate
515 Stablers Church Road

Move In Ready Home Nestled on 3.29 Acres With Access To "Little Falls Stream" Running Through A Portion Of The Property. The Stream is Trout Stocked and Located at Bottom of 515 Stablers Church Road Property. Enjoy Scenic Mother Nature All Around You And The Beauty Of All Four Seasons. This Partially Wooded Lot Offers Oak, Maple and Pear Trees, Cherry And Magnolia Blossoms, Blueberry Bushes And Mint Bushes. Watch The Abundance Of Wild Birds, Deer, Fox And Rabbits. Located With-In Walking Distance to NCR Trail. Located Just Two Minutes From I-83, For Easy Access To Shrewsbury To The North, And Hereford And Hunt Valley To The South. Large Colonial Style Home Offering Five Bedrooms, Including Main Level Bedroom And Upper-Level Master Suite. This Traditional Yet Open Floor-plan Offers Lots Of Natural Sunlight And Great Entertaining Spaces. Fantastic Curb Appeal With Mature Landscaping And Large Wrap Around Front Porch With Stone Walk Way. Custom Wood Carved Front Door Leading To Spacious Foyer Area With Large Coat Closet. Half Bathroom With Updated Cabinetry, Ceramic Tile Flooring And Custom Thermal Roman Shades. Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors In Foyer, Formal Dining Room, Hallway And Main Level Bedroom. Off Of Foyer and Kitchen Is Large Formal Dining Room With Bay Window. Double French Doors And Single French Door Leading To Kitchen. Huge Open Kitchen And Large Breakfast Area With Double-Sided Brick Wood Burning Fireplace. Upgraded Kitchen Cabinetry And Corian Countertops. Stainless Steel Appliances Including Refrigerator, Cooktop, Double Oven And Dishwasher. Under Cabinet Storage For Microwave In Island. Plenty Of Counter Space And Storage And Walk-In Pantry Located In Mudroom. Enjoy The Views and Mother Nature From Large Breakfast Area Windows. Step Into The Sunroom With Unique Ceramic Tile Flooring And Lots Of Windows. A Perfect Spot To Relax Or Read A Book. Sliding Door Leading To Large Family Room With Wood Burning Fireplace With Decorative Wood Mantel. Off The Family Room Is Large Mudroom With Food/Storage Pantry, Coat Closet, Access To Rear Deck, Access To Front Porch And Two Car Attached Garage. Two Car Garage With Remote Doors. Upper Level Offers All New Carpeting, Large Foyer Area And Hallway. Spacious Laundry Room With Folding Table, Hanging Racks, Shelving And Conveying Samsung Washer And Dryer. Washer And Dryer Were Purchased November 2021. Plenty Of Room For Full Sized Ironing Board. Located Next To Laundry Room Is Upper-Level Full Bathroom. This Full Bathroom Offers Ceramic Tile Flooring, Upgraded Cabinetry And Shower/Tub With Glass Folding Doors. Hallway Leading To Three Large Secondary Bedrooms With Custom Thermal Roman Shades. Located At Opposite End Hallway Is The Master Suite With Warm Colors And Wood Burning Fireplace. Large Walk-In Closet With Ventilated Wire Shelving Closet System. Master Bathroom With Huge Soaking Tub With Detachable Shower Head. Upgraded Wood Cabinetry With Plenty Of Storage And Double Vanity Sinks. The Lower Level Offers A Rare Full Walk Out Partially Finished Basement. Just Over 1,300 Square Feet With Potential To Fully Finish And Add Additional Bathroom, Finished Space And Value. Ceiling Is Fully Insulated, Finished Area Offers Drop Ceiling And Recessed Lighting. Located Next To Walkout French Double Doors To Large Paver Patio. This Home Is Fantastic For Entertaining. Lower Level Patio And Upper Level Rear Deck. Large Open Rear And Side Yards With Bon Fire Pit Area. Additional Features And Benefits- New 80-Gallon Water Heater Installed In October 2021- Blueberry Bushes Along The Stone Steps, A Pear Tree In Front, And Mint ThatGrows Near The Back Deck.- Private Driveway (From Shared Driveway To Garage) Replaced In 2013. Shared Driveway Snow Removal Is Shared Between Neighbors. NO Road Maintenance Agreement.- Invisible Fence For Pets.- Automatic Generac Brand Generator With 2 Propane Tanks (Owned, NotLeased).
REAL ESTATE
37001 Mount Pleasant Road

Charming rancher in the country: living at its finest. This 3-bedroom, 2 bath home has large living spaces and plenty of outdoor serenity! Bright, airy and open sunroom with cathedral ceilings with custom windows. Over an acre tree lined lot with stone patio and large front porch. Private driveway with a 2 car garage plus and outdoor shed for extra storage. Escape to the country with a short distance to the quaint town of Berlin.
MLS
129 Watertown Road

CHECK OUT THIS AFFORDABLE 3 BEDROOM 2BATH HOME! A SHORT DRIVE TO THE OP YACHT CLUB AND POOL AND RIGHT OFF THE PARKWAY. THIS HOME BOASTS A GREAT OPEN CONCEPT LIVING, DINING AND KITCHEN AREA. OWNERS HAVE ADDED NEW PERGO FLOORS IN THE KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND BEDROOMS. THE KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. DON'T FORGET THE LARGE FENCED IN BACK YARD FOR YOUR FURRY FRIENDS. OWNERS ARE ALSO PUTTING IN NEW SCREENING IN FOR THE SCREENED IN BACK PORCH. COME CHECK IT OUT BEFORE ITS GONE!
MLS
1034 Rye Drive

New Year, New Home! Beautiful townhome in sought after Agricopia less than 2 years young! Lower level has access to the one car garage, the laundry room and a flex space which can be used as an office or 4th bedroom with attached full bath. There is also a door to access the back yard area. On the main level you will find the gorgeous eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and dining nook. The kitchen is open to the family room which provides a great entertaining space with a beautiful shiplap accent wall and half bath. Entire upper level has hardwood flooring throughout. On the upper level you have the spacious primary bedroom with attached primary bath. Dual vanity sink and tiled shower. There are two additional bedrooms and another full bath. Great location for commuters with easy access to Rt. 301 and numerous shopping and dining options in the town of La Plata. Schedule your showing today! This one will not last long.
REAL ESTATE
731 18TH Street NE , #2

This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-level unit offers everything you need in a new construction condo! The main level of the condo has a spacious kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, abundant storage, and a sizable island, perfect for the cook who loves to entertain. A sizeable, covered deck and a convenient half bath complete this level, making it the perfect place for hosting indoor or outdoor gatherings. Retreat to the private bedroom level with the primary bedroom offering ample natural light and a beautiful new full bath complete. A second, large bedroom and full bath round out the bedroom level. Nestled perfectly between all that H Street has to offer, this condo home is waiting to welcome the new year with you!
REAL ESTATE
128 Richards Ferry Road

Welcome home to this conveniently located, beautifully remodeled 4 bed, 1 bath home on 0.67 acres. Close to shopping, Curtis Park, UMW Stafford Campus, restaurants, and much more. Freshly painted throughout, new LVP flooring and new carpet in the bedrooms, new HVAC, new architectural roof, new windows and doors, stained deck and seeded lawn, much more. Short commute to Fredericksburg I-95 and Warrenton 28 & 29.
MLS
439 Jamestown Road

A-1 neighborhood. Outstanding all brick home located in an area of fine homes on a quiet, cul-de-sac street. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths ,2 fireplaces, kitchen and dining combo, spacious living room, family room, hard wood floors, extra-large screened porch to enjoy summer evenings, private back yard with storage shed. A great family home house for the price. Hurry won't last long.
MLS
1109 S Kenwood Avenue

Beautiful, spacious Canton (Model B) townhouse with 4 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 baths. Just two short blocks from Canton Square with popular restaurants, bars, and plenty of parks and areas to explore. End of group townhome with an assigned parking space. The house boasts a large, first floor living space with dining room, kitchen, and half bath. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and updated features including crown molding, chair rail, and built-ins. Bathrooms are contemporary, one with a whirlpool bathtub. Two fireplaces, a fully finished basement including family/media room, utility/laundry room, and a separate bedroom and bathroom. Fenced brick patio in the back. You don't want to miss this gem of a property located just a few blocks from the Canton waterfront.
REAL ESTATE
817 Salem Pointe Lane

Downtown location-3 bed, 3 bath townhome close to ballpark and Old Salem - Downtown Living- open concept living, dining and kitchen. Fireplace and vinyl plank flooring.Stainless Steele appliances in kitchen. Master suite has dual closets and private bath. Beautiful private deck and storage room. Close walk to BALLPARK, OLD SALEM AND DOWNTOWN.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
9900 Georgia Avenue , 27-307

**SHOWINGS BEGIN 1/2/22** RARELY AVAILABLE REMODELED UNIT IN GORGEOUS AMERICANA FINNMARK! Step Inside This Tastefully Updated 1BR/1Bath Condo. Featuring Abundance of Natural Light, Recessed Lighting, Upgraded (NEW) Carpet, Fresh Paint, Decorative Light Fixtures, and More! Enjoy Entirely New Kitchen with GE Stainless Steel Appliance Package, White Calcutta Quartz Countertops, New Custom Cabinetry, Upgraded (NEW) Ceramic Flooring, and Pantry. Spacious Living Area Features NEW Carpet and Incredible Southwest Exposure, Perfect for Excellent Light - All Day! Step to Bathroom and Find NEW Ceramic Tile, Decorator Vanity, Kohler Medicine Cabinet + Light Fixture, Bathtub with Fully Tiled Surround and Showerhead, Plus TOTO Toilet. Bedroom Features Carpet, Walk-In Closet with Built-Ins, and Excellent Natural Light. Views Overlooking Natural Beauty of Americana Finmark and Pool. Property Includes Ample Parking Spaces for Residents and Guests, Community Laundry within Building, Gated Community with Privacy and Security, Pool, Tennis Courts, Basketball Court, Picnic Areas, Dog Park (Pet Friendly Condo +GG Up to 20 Lbs), Walking Paths/Trails, Playground, and More! WALK or DRIVE to FOREST GLEN METRO, BELTWAY/I-495, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, PLUS SHORT DISTANCE to DOWNTOWN SILVER SPRING and D.C. *CONDO FEE INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES*
HOME & GARDEN
7812 Lake Drive

Impeccably Designed and Luxe Home in Manassas! Beautifully nestled on a spacious 0.53-acre lot in a desirable area, this 5BR/3.5BA, 3,637sqft residence entices the imagination with gorgeous craftsman architectural influences, colonial detailing, a welcoming covered front porch, and tidy landscaping. Bursting with natural light and luxurious touches, the freshly painted interior dazzles with an openly flowing floorplan, new engineered hardwood flooring throughout most of the home, a modern color scheme, impressive crown moulding, and a large living room with an ethernet connection and a fireplace. Delicious culinary creations are a breeze in the open concept kitchen, which features granite countertops, newer stainless-steel appliances (Nov. 2019), ample wood cabinetry with under-lighting, recessed lighting, a French door refrigerator, a built-in microwave, a center island, an enormous pantry, and an adjoining dining area with sliding glass doors to the expansive deck. Entertain guests and host parties with complete confidence in the fully fenced backyard, which has a sprawling greenspace, tons of room for grilling, and an installed privacy gate in the driveway (dogs can run freely without worry of escaping)! Enjoy having an abundance of space and being pampered in the primary bedroom featuring an ethernet connection, a deep closet, tray ceilings, and an attached en suite with a soaking tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Three additional guest bedrooms are conveniently located on the 2nd level, while the lower-level guest bedroom includes new carpet. Other features: attached 2-car garage with newly redone driveway (July 2020), 2nd level laundry area with newer washer and dryer (Nov. 2019), newer dual-zone HVAC system (July 2020), basement rec room w/ethernet connection, inground backyard sprinkler, newer mini-washer (Nov 2019), professionally cleaned airducts (2019), newer tankless water heater (July 2020), all bedrooms and living room include coax connections, quick 45-minute drive from Downtown Washington D.C., close to shopping, restaurants, and schools, and so much more! Call now for your private tour!
MANASSAS, VA
9026 Fieldchat Road

Welcome to this beautifully updated colonial in the Brookhurst community of Nottingham. NO HOA! This 3 bedroom with loft and 2.5 bath with 1 car garage has so much to offer. The hardwood floors gleam as you enter the open foyer leading to a spacious and bright living room and formal dining room. The kitchen was updated in 2016 with ceramic tile flooring, granite counter tops and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. The family room sits off the kitchen with cathedral ceilings and tons of natural light. Sliders from the kitchen and family room lead to a bonus three season room that makes for easy entertaining. Upstairs the primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, separate vanity area and full bath. The two additional bedrooms share a hall bath. A loft area is perfect for your at home office. Bring you finishing touches to the finished basement that has a ton of storage and laundry area. The roof was updated in 2011. This is a great opportunity.
REAL ESTATE

