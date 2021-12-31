85 Thelma Lane

Impeccably Designed and Luxe Home in Manassas! Beautifully nestled on a spacious 0.53-acre lot in a desirable area, this 5BR/3.5BA, 3,637sqft residence entices the imagination with gorgeous craftsman architectural influences, colonial detailing, a welcoming covered front porch, and tidy landscaping. Bursting with natural light and luxurious touches, the freshly painted interior dazzles with an openly flowing floorplan, new engineered hardwood flooring throughout most of the home, a modern color scheme, impressive crown moulding, and a large living room with an ethernet connection and a fireplace. Delicious culinary creations are a breeze in the open concept kitchen, which features granite countertops, newer stainless-steel appliances (Nov. 2019), ample wood cabinetry with under-lighting, recessed lighting, a French door refrigerator, a built-in microwave, a center island, an enormous pantry, and an adjoining dining area with sliding glass doors to the expansive deck. Entertain guests and host parties with complete confidence in the fully fenced backyard, which has a sprawling greenspace, tons of room for grilling, and an installed privacy gate in the driveway (dogs can run freely without worry of escaping)! Enjoy having an abundance of space and being pampered in the primary bedroom featuring an ethernet connection, a deep closet, tray ceilings, and an attached en suite with a soaking tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Three additional guest bedrooms are conveniently located on the 2nd level, while the lower-level guest bedroom includes new carpet. Other features: attached 2-car garage with newly redone driveway (July 2020), 2nd level laundry area with newer washer and dryer (Nov. 2019), newer dual-zone HVAC system (July 2020), basement rec room w/ethernet connection, inground backyard sprinkler, newer mini-washer (Nov 2019), professionally cleaned airducts (2019), newer tankless water heater (July 2020), all bedrooms and living room include coax connections, quick 45-minute drive from Downtown Washington D.C., close to shopping, restaurants, and schools, and so much more! Call now for your private tour!
