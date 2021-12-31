4000 N Charles Street , #301

This home is beautiful inside and out. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Freshly new paint upstairs and downstairs. Beautiful white privacy fenced in the back yard. Location, Location, Location. Close to resturants, shopping, Hollywood Casino and so much more. **CAMERA outside located left of the front door DOES NOT CONVEY**Sellers are willing to sell the Black Kitchen Table, Brown coffee table in Living Room, L shap couch in Basement, Brown cabinet in Living Room batheroom. These items are all negotiable.
McLean+-+G+Gs most incredible condo building set right in the heart of the new-town streetscape, The Signet. Superb location - just blocks away from the retail centers and restaurants of downtown McLean, minutes to Georgetown and DC, over a mile to Silver Line Metro and only 3 miles to the shopping of Tysons Corner! Fifth floor unit is a surprisingly spacious two bedroom, two grand bathroom abode. Hardwood floors throughout. The open plan reveals its gorgeous Chef caliber huge island kitchen with state-of-the-art appointments. The dining area opens to a balcony overlooking the tree-tops and exercise courtyard below - perfect for your morning coffee. The great room is light filled. The primary suite features a grand bath plus a private second balcony. Unit has 2 parking spots in the secure garage parking (space 135 & 136). The Signet features lots of amenities including a grand lobby entrance with full-serve concierge, beautifully landscaped courtyard with 4 lounge areas offering: tables, fire pit area with seating, Trellis-covered outdoor bar and grilling area with sink, fridge and dining tables. There is a clubroom, fitness center, sauna, steam room, massage room, fitness trail, pet spa & much more!
An easily accessible, ground unit with an open floor plan awaits in Manassas. Unit #101 at 8095 Lacy Drive is now on the market and move-in ready!Part of the Stratford Condominiums/Bull Run community, the unit boasts two bedrooms, two baths and nearly 1,100 square feet of living space. The amenities within this community are absolutely dazzling and include a clubhouse with fitness center and party spaces, tennis courts, playgrounds and... four pools (including kid+GGs and adult-only options). Included with the sale is a parking pass for resident and two for guests.This unit comes with incredible convenience, too. Main thoroughfares (I-66 as well as Routes 234 and 29) are within minutes. For daily needs, Bull Run Plaza is a mile from its doorstep with grocery, dining, and shopping options galore. Even more selections await right there along Route 234 including Manassas Mall. With this location, Manassas, Centreville, Fairfax, and Chantilly are all within half an hour!Zooming in on the condo itself, note its wraparound patio with tasteful landscaping nearby. For relaxing, this will be your spot! Heading inside the open-concept space, you+GGll see the galley kitchen as the nearby dining space seamlessly flows into the living room area. Within the carpeted living room, you+GGll find a gas fireplace with mantle and endless natural light! The current owners note the pleasant brightness of the condo being among their favorite aspects.The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinetry, and ceramic tile flooring. The closet within the kitchen space doubles as a pantry and laundry room (machinery conveys!).Off the central living room, you+GGll find two bedrooms, including the primary suite. The carpeted suite includes a walk-in closet, ceiling fan and ensuite bath with stand-up shower and single vanity. Note the railing in the shower for those with accessibility needs! The additional bedroom has the other full bath adjacent to it, which has a single vanity and tub/shower combo.And we+GGre not done just yet here, folks! There is a multipurpose room/office right off the living room and patio with large windows. This may easily serve as an extra bedroom, play space or work-from-home haven. Rounding out the home, the paint has been refreshed, carpet cleaned, and its core components (HVAC and hot water heater) have been regularly maintained).The current owners of Unit #101 at 8095 Lacy Drive will miss its first-floor living, bright spaces and convenience among so much else. Step inside and you will totally be captivated, too - book your showing while you can!
Wonderfully updated Cape Cod. SO many that you just HAVE to come visit. New paint, carpet, resin concrete Kitchen countertop, pressure treated decks, new slider (no screen), updated baths, new built in microwave, and stove. And the list goes on! Make an appointment now. Truly don't believe this will last very long!!
Quaint detached Cape Cod offering 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. This home offers a large fenced in yard and off-street parking. There are hardwood floors on the entire main level. Priced to entice the 1st time buyer or for someone who wants to gain some quick SWEAT EQUITY. This home is being sold strictly AS IS!
Welcome to resort living in the sought after Victoria Falls 55+ Community. This property offers all the amenities you are looking for. A spacious townhouse featuring living room with cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace, master suite on the main level with large bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. The upper loft level offers a gathering room and 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. An eat-in gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances leads to your 2 car garage. Additional guest parking is just across the street. The beautiful fenced grounds offer 2 miles of trails, ponds, tennis courts and gazebos. You must visit the beautiful Club House which offers a Party Room, Fitness Center, indoor Swimming Pool, Game Room, Library and Computer Room. Shopping a plenty is close by, Grocery, Dinning, and all the majors at the Laurel Town Center. And easy commute to DC or Baltimore via close by Rt 1, I-200, 495, and 95. Come and enjoy adult vacation living all year.
Looking for County Living at its finest? Look no further than this 5.5 acre parklike property. This one level home has something for everyone. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features over 2300 sq ft of living space. Curl up in the Living Room by the wood burning fireplace to relax after a long day. Looking to entertain, the large Family Room has space for everyone. Finishing up the rest of the home is an eat-in Kitchen, Den and full hall Bathroom. Ready to head outside you will find a large deck on the front of the home and screened in porch on the back of the home. There is ample parking with the 2 detached garages. The property won't last long. Call today to schedule your private showing.
West Allis upper 2 bedroom - Nicely updated 2 bedroom West Allis upper unit with new cabinets, Granite counters, appliances including dishwasher. Central Air. Parking for 2 cars. Large bedrooms. Lease is month to month. Tenant pays heat and electric. No Dogs Allowed. Location. 1744 South 63rd Street, West Allis,...
The convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single family home in Ryan Homes Mozart. The sculptural staircase sets the tone of elegant simplicity and functionality that continues through the rest of the home. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with large island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining and featuring a conveniently placed powder room. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a hall bath, and a generous primary bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. For a truly spa-like experience, the separate primary bath features a dual vanity and shower with dual shower heads. Lower level floor feature a finished Recreation Room or Optional Study, and Optional Powder Room. Photos are Representative. Lot premiums may apply.
Move In Ready Home Nestled on 3.29 Acres With Access To "Little Falls Stream" Running Through A Portion Of The Property. The Stream is Trout Stocked and Located at Bottom of 515 Stablers Church Road Property. Enjoy Scenic Mother Nature All Around You And The Beauty Of All Four Seasons. This Partially Wooded Lot Offers Oak, Maple and Pear Trees, Cherry And Magnolia Blossoms, Blueberry Bushes And Mint Bushes. Watch The Abundance Of Wild Birds, Deer, Fox And Rabbits. Located With-In Walking Distance to NCR Trail. Located Just Two Minutes From I-83, For Easy Access To Shrewsbury To The North, And Hereford And Hunt Valley To The South. Large Colonial Style Home Offering Five Bedrooms, Including Main Level Bedroom And Upper-Level Master Suite. This Traditional Yet Open Floor-plan Offers Lots Of Natural Sunlight And Great Entertaining Spaces. Fantastic Curb Appeal With Mature Landscaping And Large Wrap Around Front Porch With Stone Walk Way. Custom Wood Carved Front Door Leading To Spacious Foyer Area With Large Coat Closet. Half Bathroom With Updated Cabinetry, Ceramic Tile Flooring And Custom Thermal Roman Shades. Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors In Foyer, Formal Dining Room, Hallway And Main Level Bedroom. Off Of Foyer and Kitchen Is Large Formal Dining Room With Bay Window. Double French Doors And Single French Door Leading To Kitchen. Huge Open Kitchen And Large Breakfast Area With Double-Sided Brick Wood Burning Fireplace. Upgraded Kitchen Cabinetry And Corian Countertops. Stainless Steel Appliances Including Refrigerator, Cooktop, Double Oven And Dishwasher. Under Cabinet Storage For Microwave In Island. Plenty Of Counter Space And Storage And Walk-In Pantry Located In Mudroom. Enjoy The Views and Mother Nature From Large Breakfast Area Windows. Step Into The Sunroom With Unique Ceramic Tile Flooring And Lots Of Windows. A Perfect Spot To Relax Or Read A Book. Sliding Door Leading To Large Family Room With Wood Burning Fireplace With Decorative Wood Mantel. Off The Family Room Is Large Mudroom With Food/Storage Pantry, Coat Closet, Access To Rear Deck, Access To Front Porch And Two Car Attached Garage. Two Car Garage With Remote Doors. Upper Level Offers All New Carpeting, Large Foyer Area And Hallway. Spacious Laundry Room With Folding Table, Hanging Racks, Shelving And Conveying Samsung Washer And Dryer. Washer And Dryer Were Purchased November 2021. Plenty Of Room For Full Sized Ironing Board. Located Next To Laundry Room Is Upper-Level Full Bathroom. This Full Bathroom Offers Ceramic Tile Flooring, Upgraded Cabinetry And Shower/Tub With Glass Folding Doors. Hallway Leading To Three Large Secondary Bedrooms With Custom Thermal Roman Shades. Located At Opposite End Hallway Is The Master Suite With Warm Colors And Wood Burning Fireplace. Large Walk-In Closet With Ventilated Wire Shelving Closet System. Master Bathroom With Huge Soaking Tub With Detachable Shower Head. Upgraded Wood Cabinetry With Plenty Of Storage And Double Vanity Sinks. The Lower Level Offers A Rare Full Walk Out Partially Finished Basement. Just Over 1,300 Square Feet With Potential To Fully Finish And Add Additional Bathroom, Finished Space And Value. Ceiling Is Fully Insulated, Finished Area Offers Drop Ceiling And Recessed Lighting. Located Next To Walkout French Double Doors To Large Paver Patio. This Home Is Fantastic For Entertaining. Lower Level Patio And Upper Level Rear Deck. Large Open Rear And Side Yards With Bon Fire Pit Area. Additional Features And Benefits- New 80-Gallon Water Heater Installed In October 2021- Blueberry Bushes Along The Stone Steps, A Pear Tree In Front, And Mint ThatGrows Near The Back Deck.- Private Driveway (From Shared Driveway To Garage) Replaced In 2013. Shared Driveway Snow Removal Is Shared Between Neighbors. NO Road Maintenance Agreement.- Invisible Fence For Pets.- Automatic Generac Brand Generator With 2 Propane Tanks (Owned, NotLeased).
4100 square feet of finished living space in basement and main level, 5 bedroom custom built ranch near rural Berkeley WV just south of the South Morgan Vol Fire Dept, with full finished basement, 2 primary suites, Main level primary bedroom has doorway to rear deck, jetted bath, basement primary bedroom would make a perfect in-law suite, front porch, wrap around rear deck, dual heating systems with 6 month old electric heat pump and older oil fired hot water central heat system, 6 inch exterior walls. Open kitchen/living room floor plan with hardwood floors, Kraft Maid kitchen cabinets, propane range, drywalled amish shed, 12 Hunter ceiling fans, recessed lighting, extensive built in book cases, Floored attic accessible via pull down stairs, Voluntary Property Disclosure form, items to convey form, plat and 3 bedroom septic permit available online.
If you want to feel like you are on vacation every day then this gorgeous, water privileged home with so many special features is the one for you! This is by far the best setting and location you will find anywhere in the neighborhood or area for that matter. From the beautiful, landscaped courtyard to the huge, newly redone deck with water views and tons of privacy, it's easy to see why this one is more special than the rest. You have first right of refusal of a boat slip to keep your boat just steps from your home with a one time fee of $1000 which is by far the best deal around! Enjoy the community pool and don't forget to check out the sunsets which are spectacular. Inside you will find new carpet, new paint, new refrigerator, new stove and exhaust fan, new dishwasher, new washer and dryer, new garbage disposal and new windows! There is also a GARAGE which is hard to find and gives you that extra parking or storage if you prefer. Move in ready and maintenance free. Condo fee includes all of the typical things, but also master insurance plus water and sewer. Come see this amazing, not to be missed home!
Award Winning, Bristol Springs Custom Homes, has pulled out all the stops on this beautiful Craftsman style home for luxury one level living, with no construction loan needed. Situated on almost 3 acres, on a hill for scenic views, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is an open concept floor plan with cathedral ceilings, with a stone gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen with hidden pantry, and a large kitchen island. Spacious open dining area to the great room. Large mud room hidden by sliding barn doors has laundry, a mechanical room, and half bath. This leads to the huge 29x35, 3 car garage/workshop with stairs to a 350sq ft storage area above. Master bedroom with a large spa-like bathroom with freestanding soaking tub, double vanities, walk in shower, which will accommodate a wheelchair, and large walk-in closet. The 2 other bedrooms have walk in closets, as well, with a hall bathroom. All bedroom/bathroom doors are 36 inch wide for special accessibility. It doesn't stop there, The covered 15x20 patio, with an option to screen in, has a raised hearth gas fireplace for those cozy nights outdoors This house is located in the sought after Crossings on the Potomac, with river amenities. Swimming, boating, jet-skiing and more! It's like a 24/7 vacation! Also, you can bring your horses! Private back yard backs to a 22 acre farm. Pictures in listing are of similar style and quality. Some items may be upgrades at an additional cost. There is still time to choose interior finishes. Make your appointment today to see this stunning home in the making. Scheduled at this time for an April 1st delivery.
Charming rancher in the country: living at its finest. This 3-bedroom, 2 bath home has large living spaces and plenty of outdoor serenity! Bright, airy and open sunroom with cathedral ceilings with custom windows. Over an acre tree lined lot with stone patio and large front porch. Private driveway with a 2 car garage plus and outdoor shed for extra storage. Escape to the country with a short distance to the quaint town of Berlin.
A-1 neighborhood. Outstanding all brick home located in an area of fine homes on a quiet, cul-de-sac street. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths ,2 fireplaces, kitchen and dining combo, spacious living room, family room, hard wood floors, extra-large screened porch to enjoy summer evenings, private back yard with storage shed. A great family home house for the price. Hurry won't last long.
Welcome home to this conveniently located, beautifully remodeled 4 bed, 1 bath home on 0.67 acres. Close to shopping, Curtis Park, UMW Stafford Campus, restaurants, and much more. Freshly painted throughout, new LVP flooring and new carpet in the bedrooms, new HVAC, new architectural roof, new windows and doors, stained deck and seeded lawn, much more. Short commute to Fredericksburg I-95 and Warrenton 28 & 29.
Farm with 20+ acres of pasture and 2300 sq ft renovated farmhouse, 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms (one on the first level and one on the second level, 2 pastures currently with option to create additional pastures/paddocks/arena. Pasture can be divided into additional paddocks, if needed or wanted. Large renovated kitchen with range, refrigerator & dishwasher. New washer and dryer. Fields are currently being cut for hay and can continue to be if you would like the fields maintenance for free and enjoy the view. Conveniently located in Shannon Hill right off of I-64, 20 minutes from Charlottesville, and 30 minutes from Richmond. Barn has 4 stalls with attached garage for additional storage, hay loft, electricity, and automatic waterier. Additional outbuildings on-site for storage as well.
1169 Western Ave 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - Come see our cozy 2BR/1BA home located on the West Side of Hamilton, right off of Main St close to food and shopping! This property has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, an updated bathroom, w/d hookups, a full basement, a 1 car detached garage, front porch, deck, and a beautiful yard!! Visit us at BBrents.com to apply!!
Amazing Location...Large house in the Arcadia District!!! - This is a very nice house located in the Arcadia District. Close to Entertainment and shopping makes this house the perfect location. Covered parking, big backyard, and a fireplace for those cooler days makes this a perfect home! Hurry now this home will not last.
Welcome to newly renovated 2038 E Preston St in the heart of East Baltimore revitalization! This home is bright, sunny, and just waiting for you to come call it your own! It has an open main level, complete with a wet bar, half bath, and kitchen with lots of cabinet space! The upper level hosts 2 owners suites, with a deck off the rear bedroom, and upper level laundry. Add in a finished basement and rear fenced in yard and the only thing missing is YOU! Close to Johns Hopkins, Eager Park, and all the amenities East Baltimore has to offer. Make an appointment and come fall in love with your new home today!
Comments / 0