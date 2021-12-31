22573 Mill Creek Drive

An easily accessible, ground unit with an open floor plan awaits in Manassas. Unit #101 at 8095 Lacy Drive is now on the market and move-in ready!Part of the Stratford Condominiums/Bull Run community, the unit boasts two bedrooms, two baths and nearly 1,100 square feet of living space. The amenities within this community are absolutely dazzling and include a clubhouse with fitness center and party spaces, tennis courts, playgrounds and... four pools (including kid+GGs and adult-only options). Included with the sale is a parking pass for resident and two for guests.This unit comes with incredible convenience, too. Main thoroughfares (I-66 as well as Routes 234 and 29) are within minutes. For daily needs, Bull Run Plaza is a mile from its doorstep with grocery, dining, and shopping options galore. Even more selections await right there along Route 234 including Manassas Mall. With this location, Manassas, Centreville, Fairfax, and Chantilly are all within half an hour!Zooming in on the condo itself, note its wraparound patio with tasteful landscaping nearby. For relaxing, this will be your spot! Heading inside the open-concept space, you+GGll see the galley kitchen as the nearby dining space seamlessly flows into the living room area. Within the carpeted living room, you+GGll find a gas fireplace with mantle and endless natural light! The current owners note the pleasant brightness of the condo being among their favorite aspects.The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinetry, and ceramic tile flooring. The closet within the kitchen space doubles as a pantry and laundry room (machinery conveys!).Off the central living room, you+GGll find two bedrooms, including the primary suite. The carpeted suite includes a walk-in closet, ceiling fan and ensuite bath with stand-up shower and single vanity. Note the railing in the shower for those with accessibility needs! The additional bedroom has the other full bath adjacent to it, which has a single vanity and tub/shower combo.And we+GGre not done just yet here, folks! There is a multipurpose room/office right off the living room and patio with large windows. This may easily serve as an extra bedroom, play space or work-from-home haven. Rounding out the home, the paint has been refreshed, carpet cleaned, and its core components (HVAC and hot water heater) have been regularly maintained).The current owners of Unit #101 at 8095 Lacy Drive will miss its first-floor living, bright spaces and convenience among so much else. Step inside and you will totally be captivated, too - book your showing while you can!

MANASSAS, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO