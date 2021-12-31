Racism and the road to ‘restorative justice’

One can only wonder if members of the Republican Party, which has essentially gone to war against Critical Race Theory, despite their abject inability to accurately define it, will have the same energy when it comes to a little thing I like to call “Critical White Theory.”. Actually, there’s...
Early on, Black girls recognize that others evaluate their bodies, and they may internalize the messages they receive about physical appearance. Research suggests that peers assign personality and behavioral traits to skin tone, such as being loud, obnoxious, or conceited. Black girls can reject the colorist messages they receive from...
Republican lawmaker Patricia Morgan is at the centre of a controversy after she tweeted that she had lost a Black friend due to critical race theory.In a tweet on Tuesday, the Rhode Island state representative said: “I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant.”“I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT” she added.I had a black friend. I liked her...
One unguarded moment of desperation nearly cost Iesha Hammons everything. A stay-at-home mother of three, Hammons was not the kind of person who went looking for a fight. She said she spent years “walking on eggshells” in an abusive relationship because she believed her children needed their parents under one roof. When she finally got a restraining order against the children’s father and his family, she thought the worst was over.
Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan, co-hosts of ‘Higher Learning’ podcast, join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the police shooting of a 14-year-old girl shopping for dresses in a department store last month and how the event is reigniting outrage and scrutiny of the LAPD.Jan. 2, 2022.
