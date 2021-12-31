ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Racism and the road to ‘restorative justice’

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial Consultants: Explore open roles at Fidelity. These Knee Sleeves...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 3

Related
blackchronicle.com

Teacher Pushes Racist Anti-CRT ‘White Wellbeing’ Homeschooling Course

One can only wonder if members of the Republican Party, which has essentially gone to war against Critical Race Theory, despite their abject inability to accurately define it, will have the same energy when it comes to a little thing I like to call “Critical White Theory.”. Actually, there’s...
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

How Black Women Are Recognizing and Calling Out Colorism

Early on, Black girls recognize that others evaluate their bodies, and they may internalize the messages they receive about physical appearance. Research suggests that peers assign personality and behavioral traits to skin tone, such as being loud, obnoxious, or conceited. Black girls can reject the colorist messages they receive from...
SOCIETY
The Independent

‘I had a Black friend’: Lawmaker’s tone deaf tweet on racism gets blasted on Twitter

Republican lawmaker Patricia Morgan is at the centre of a controversy after she tweeted that she had lost a Black friend due to critical race theory.In a tweet on Tuesday, the Rhode Island state representative said: “I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant.”“I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT” she added.I had a black friend. I liked her...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
NJ.com

Racism in N.J.’s child protection system

One unguarded moment of desperation nearly cost Iesha Hammons everything. A stay-at-home mother of three, Hammons was not the kind of person who went looking for a fight. She said she spent years “walking on eggshells” in an abusive relationship because she believed her children needed their parents under one roof. When she finally got a restraining order against the children’s father and his family, she thought the worst was over.
SOCIETY
mycolumbuspower.com

White ‘Educator’ Offers ‘White Wellbeing’ Course Rejecting ‘Anti-White Propaganda’ By Teaching Pro-White Propaganda

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One can only wonder if members of the Republican Party, which has essentially gone to war against Critical Race Theory, despite their abject inability to accurately define it, will have the same energy when it comes to a little thing I like to call “Critical White Theory.”
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy