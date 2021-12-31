ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. shatters daily coronavirus case count as omicron surges

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. has recorded 500,000 or more new cases of the coronavirus per day in the final days...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Avoid cruise travel as Omicron cases surge, says U.S. CDC

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said people should avoid traveling on cruise ships regardless of their vaccination status, as daily COVID-19 cases in the country climb to record highs due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The move delivers another blow to the...
TRAVEL
Metro International

Now-dominant Omicron variant drives surge in COVID cases across U.S

NEW YORK (Reuters) – COVID-19 cases surged in New York City and across the United States over the weekend, dashing hopes for a more normal holiday season, resurrecting restrictions and stretching the country’s testing infrastructure ahead of holiday travel and gatherings. The fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Capehart
CBS News

As Omicron surges, U.S. breaks COVID-19 case records

COVID cases are soaring across the U.S., but hospitalizations remain "comparatively low," according to the CDC. The U.S. set a new one-day record on Wednesday of nearly half a million new COVID cases. Nikki Battiste reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

U.S. races to combat surging Omicron cases

COVID infections are surging nationwide and health officials are once again sounding the alarm. The Omicron variant has quickly become the dominant strain in the U.S. Nancy Chen has the details.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Los Angeles Times
cheddar.com

U.S. Omicron Cases Surge as People Gear Up for Holiday Travel

President Joe Biden is expected to meet with his COVID-19 response team as the omicron variant continues to surge across the country. Experts say Delta is driving this surge but Dr. Anthony Fauci says Omicron will take over. Emergency physician Dr. Daniel Fagbuyi joins Cheddar News to discuss.
TRAVEL
MSNBC

U.S. Covid cases climb to highest on record

As Americans brace for year three of the pandemic, the country sets a new record for the highest average number of new cases. Plus, the Jan. 6th committee speaks out after reaching an agreement to defer its request for hundreds of records from the Trump administration. And tomorrow, President Biden plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid heightened tensions over Ukraine.Dec. 30, 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
WESH

Florida shatters COVID-19 daily case record with 76,000 new cases

Florida shattered its daily COVID-19 case record again Friday. Data reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed the number of cases recorded for Dec. 30 was 75,962. Compare that to a daily caseload of 58,013 on Dec. 29. The number was at around 26,600 at the...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

U.S. data suggests omicron cases are ‘less severe’ than previous variants

Dr. Amesh Adalja and NBC’s Shaquille Brewster, Steve Patterson, and Antonia Hylton join Alison Morris to discuss new information from the White House Covid-19 Response Team briefing, including statistics shared by Dr. Fauci showing less severe symptoms in omicron patients. “I think that this is the early signal that we saw in South Africa, we saw it in the UK, and I think that helps us to kind of gauge how extrapolatable those experiences are to the United States,” says Dr. Adalja. “That’s good news that this seems to be less severe, and that signal that we saw early on continues to hold.”Dec. 29, 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MSNBC

U.S. passes 55 million Covid cases

Thousands of flights have been canceled as the U.S. surpasses 55 million cases of Covid-19. NBC News' Steven Romo reports on flight cancellations and staff shortages across the nation.Jan. 2, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slate

U.S. Shatters Daily Record for COVID as Cases Continue Increasing Around the World

The United States shattered its daily record for COVID-19 cases as two highly infectious variants of the virus—delta and omicron—continue to upend daily life across the country. There were a whopping 441,278 infections recorded nationally on Tuesday, which is almost 150,000 more than the previous high from last winter. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that this number may be a tad misleading, as it could include a backlog of cases due to the Christmas holiday. “The counts of cases will become more stable after the new year,” a CDC spokesperson said.
U.S. POLITICS
MarketRealist

Biden Will Send Free COVID-19 Tests to Homes—Here's How to Get One

As the U.S. experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, President Biden has responded by putting measures into place to help prevent the country from experiencing a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CDC, many of the new cases being recorded are connected to the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus—the strain that was first identified in South Africa.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Kamala Harris Says She Cannot Leave Washington Because of the Coronavirus But No One Is Buying it

Kamala Harris has been under critics calling her the worst vice president in the office with the worst poll numbers than President Biden. Saying that staying in Washington due to the pandemic is her excuse for not dealing with domestic issues but was not cutting it her with critics. Her inaction was, according to observers in this crisis, the past year was lamentable, and all she just laughed it off.
WASHINGTON STATE
13WMAZ

Georgia shatters COVID-19 case record amid rapid surge

ATLANTA — Georgia has broken the state's record for the number of test-confirmed COVID-19 cases. An extremely rapid rise in cases pushed totals on Tuesday beyond peaks previously set in January. The state recorded nearly 14,000 positive tests in its report released Tuesday, a combination of molecular PCR tests...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy