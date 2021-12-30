ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

New Year’s traditions from around the world

By Heather Mills
yourcentralvalley.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are plenty of ways to ring in the New Year and people around the globe have lots of unique traditions. If you make a New Year’s resolution, you’re among the many....

www.yourcentralvalley.com

yourcentralvalley.com

How Mr. Rib plans to spread goodwill on New Year’s Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno’s Mr. Rib has made it a holiday tradition to give back to the community by handing out free plates of food – and another giveaway is set for this Saturday. His planned Christmas Day distribution effort was postponed due to the weather,...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

#VEGASNYE: Resorts World helps celebrate America’s Party

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Resorts World joins seven other properties participating in the spectacular firework show on the Las Vegas Strip this New Year’s Eve. The hotel is beautiful on the outside with a LED building display which is nearly 100,000 square-foot screen, but the inside is incredible. Resorts...
LIFESTYLE
theatlanta100.com

New Year’s traditions and superstitions

Many New Year’s traditions around the world involve food or music. But many are also related to your actions on New Year’s Eve or Day. – Kissing someone you love at midnight is thought to continue that sentiment for the year ahead. – Stock up on groceries before...
SOCIETY
magnoliastatelive.com

New Year’s Eve fireworks displays from around the world

New Year’s Eve fireworks displays from around the world. Thousands of years ago—the second century B.C., to be precise—folks in Liuyang, China began using the precursor to modern-day fireworks. People would throw sticks of bamboo into a fire, believing the subsequent explosion (caused by overheated air pockets) warded off evil spirits. Thousands of years later, a Chinese scientist improved upon these rudimentary explosives by combining several substances to create the first gunpowder. The powder was then stuffed inside bamboo stalks or paper tubes to create louder, more effective explosions.
INDIA
8newsnow.com

New Year's Eve traditions from around the world

New Year's Eve traditions from around the world
FESTIVAL

