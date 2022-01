When was the last time any of us went shopping and volunteered to spend 20 percent more? What does that really mean, 20 percent more? If on average you spend $120 at the grocery store, an extra 20 percent would be an additional $24, so now your bill is $144, if you do this each week for a month, that’s an extra $96 a month. That’s an extra $1,152 a year. But that is just on groceries, this increase is ranging from 3 percent to 20 percent on everything we buy for our families.

