Ace Embedded Intensive Care Raises Pre-Series A Funding

Announces appointment of three new senior execs, Gil Levonai to Chief Marketing Officer, Thomas Ammirati to Chief Revenue Officer and Eli Shay to VP of Global Services. PlainID, a leading provider of cybersecurity, authorization, and identity access management (IAM) solutions, announced it has raised $75 million in Series C funding. The round was led by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, with participation from Itai Tsiddon, Viola Ventures and all other existing investors. PlainID will use the funding to expand its Go-To-Market strategy, accelerate product development and further its vision of enabling organizations to simply and securely govern, administer and control who can access assets across their digital landscape.

14 DAYS AGO